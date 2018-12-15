Jennifer Lawrence Responds To Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Claim That He Slept With Her

A new lawsuit filed on Friday by an unnamed actress, listed as Jane Doe, claims that disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her, among other heinous allegations. “According to the suit, Weinstein pushed her to the ground during a meeting in his office in 2013,” Variety reports. “He then removed her underwear and began to perform oral sex, as she started to sob in protest.” The plaintiff, who is suing Weinstein and the Weinstein Company alleging sexual battery and discrimination, also accused Weinstein of masturbating in front of her, asking “Do you even want to be an actress?” while also claiming that he had sex with Jennifer Lawrence.

The Oscar-winning actress has since responded to the allegation, releasing a statement denying Weinstein’s boast. “My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein,” Lawrence said. “I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

When reached for comment by Variety, Weinstein’s reps called the lawsuit an attempt to “embarrass Mr. Weinstein… There is absolutely no truth to the malicious claims made in this lawsuit, and we are reviewing our options with an eye on filing for an immediate dismissal. Mr. Weinstein is embarrassed for Ms. Lawrence with whom he has only had a professional and respectful relationship, who has sadly been dragged into this ugly attempt at defamation.”

Lawrence, who once thanked Weinstein during a Golden Globes acceptance speech for Silver Linings Playbook (which the Weinstein Company produced), has recently said that she wanted to “kill” him for the “way that he destroyed so many women’s lives. I want to see him in jail.” Weinstein has also been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage model, among many, many other allegations.

