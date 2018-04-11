Ex-Speaker John Boehner Is Joining A Marijuana Firm’s Advisory Board: ‘My Thinking On Cannabis Has Evolved’

News & Culture Writer
04.11.18 3 Comments

Getty/iStock

Aside from comparing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to the devil himself and going viral with a glass of wine in hand on Twitter, the 24-hour news cycle hasn’t heard much from former House Speaker John Boehner. The ex-politician from Ohio has largely avoided the spotlight since stepping down in 2015, but that all changed on Wednesday when he and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld announced that they had joined the board of one of the country’s largest pro-marijuana firms, Acreage Holdings. Boehner broke the news on Twitter, saying his “thinking on cannabis has evolved.”

Speaking with Bloomberg, Boehner said, “Over the last 10 or 15 years, the American people’s attitudes have changed dramatically. I find myself in that same position.” In the joint statement with Weld, the two men declared, “While we come at this issue from different perspectives and track records, we both believe the time has come for serious consideration of a shift in federal marijuana policy.” Citing examples of those who would benefit from legalization, they added, “We are excited to join the team at Acreage in pursuit of their mission to bring safe, consistent and reliable products to patients and consumers who could benefit.”

Boehner’s newfound allegiance with Acreage, and his shift regarding marijuana policy, comes nine years after he said he was “unalterably opposed” to legalization. Then again, considering his plans to “roll out” the “Boehner Bus Tour” this summer, we wouldn’t be surprised if his change of heart occurred much earlier.

(Via Bloomberg)

