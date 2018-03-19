Getty Image

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has finally filled an important role on his team, naming current White House Director of Strategic Initiatives Chris Liddell as his deputy chief of staff for policy coordination. Liddell is a former executive at Microsoft and General Motors and an apparent ally to Jared Kushner, pictured above with the President Trump’s son-in-law at an American Technology Council meeting last June.

Prior to hiring Liddell, Kelly had been down to just deputy, Joe Hagin, who focuses on the day-to-day operations of the West Wing; after deputy chief of staff for legislative and intergovernmental affairs Rick Dearborn finally departed the White House on Friday after having resigned back in December.

“Chris is widely respected across the administration and is highly qualified to oversee and coordinate our policy process,” Kelly said. “We look forward to having him in this new role.”

Before hiring Liddell, others had filled in as deputy chief of staff for policy, including Kirstjen Nielsen who left for the Department of Homeland Security in December, where she has since made headlines for claiming to not know whether or not Norway was “predominately white.”

Such is the latest of the never-ending revolving door of appointees in the Trump administration, although Liddell’s alliance with Kushner probably give him a better chance than most.

