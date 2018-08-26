John McCain Has Passed Away After A Battle With Brain Cancer

08.25.18

John McCain, American war hero, long-time politician and former Republican presidential candidate, died on Saturday at age 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

Earlier in the week, McCain’s family announced that they would put the Arizona state senator in palliative care, and he quickly passed after that. Cindy McCain, John’s wife, tweeted on Saturday night to express her grief and thank those that have supported the family over the last few months.

Meghan McCain, John’s daughter and also a host on The View, released a statement online on Saturday night.

