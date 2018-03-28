Getty Image

It sounds as if everyone’s favorite Senator from Arizona (well, not everyone) is about to spill some major tea. Said to be “his most personal book in years,” an upcoming political memoir by John McCain to be released by Simon & Schuster in May, The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations, will cover everything from his 2008 presidential bid to our tumultuous present time.

As our country is more polarized than ever, the publisher’s description of the book points out that McCain is one of the few political figures to have earned respect from both conservatives and liberals alike. And obviously, as we’ve increasingly seen from McCain lately, he’s not afraid to speak his mind, particularly when it comes to criticizing Donald Trump — whose election will apparently be covered over the course of the timeline:

The Restless Wave begins in 2008 with McCain’s presidential campaign and then follows the Senator during his time as a senior Republican lawmaker through the Obama administration, when the country was tested at home and abroad. McCain shares his experiences during the divisive 2016 election and his no-holds-barred opinions on the current developments coming out of Washington. He also discusses the vital challenges from abroad: Russia, NATO, the campaign to defeat ISIS, our ongoing operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, among others. Candid, pragmatic, and always fascinating, John McCain holds nothing back in his latest memoir.

One one hand, we all know that the president is not a fan of reading, but on the other hand, McCain’s book will likely be discussed in breathless detail on Fox News after it hits shelves. So depending where Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation has gotten by then, we should all prepare for the impending tantrums.

