KFC Will Now Pay The Medical Bills Of The Little Girl Whose Injured Face Was Too ‘Scary’ For Customers

Three-year-old Victoria Wilcher has been through a lot here recently. She was visiting with her grandfather when she was attacked by some pit bulls and left with some severe injuries. From Cambio:

In addition to a broken upper and lower jaw, a broken nose and various other injuries, Victoria lost her right eye and the ability to move the entire right side of her face because of the attack. She is currently eating out of a feeding tube and has had some reconstructive surgeries, but will have to wait for the others because her body isn’t ready yet.

To add insult to her literal injuries, a KFC in Mississippi turned Victoria and her family away because her face “disturbed other patrons” in the restaurant. From People:

Her grandmother Kelly Mullins said Victoria had just been to a doctor’s when they stopped at the restaurant. She ordered mashed potatoes for Victoria because she thought the hungry child could swallow the soft food without chewing. She says she was then approached by an employee. “They just told us, they said, ‘We have to ask you to leave because her face is disrupting our customers,'” she told WAPT-TV. Victoria wept all the way home and now is embarrassed by her appearance – something that wasn’t the case before, Mullins said.

Luckily there’s a happy ending to this story. After posting the image above and raising enough chatter on the Internet, word got to KFC corporate and the company is attempting to make the mistake right.

“As soon as we were notified of this report on Friday, we immediately began an investigation, as this kind of hurtful and disrespectful action would not be tolerated by KFC,” spokesman Rick Maynard wrote Sunday in an email to The Associated Press. “Regardless of the outcome of our investigation, we have apologized to Victoria’s family and are committed to assisting them. The company is making a $30,000 donation to assist with her medical bills. The entire KFC family is behind Victoria.” (via)

You can keep track of Victoria’s recovery over at the Victoria’s Victories Facebook page. As for the employee who had to make the request, you have to think he or she feels like crap. Not as crappy as their manager on the unemployment line, but pretty crappy.

