Following the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, teen survivors led by Cameron Kasky introduced the March For Our Lives to “shame” lawmakers into taking action on gun control talks rather than settle for Thoughts And Prayers. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) hasn’t been happy about the dialogue “infect[ing] the next generation,” but the group has found plenty of support elsewhere, including star power (and dollars) from Oprah Winfrey as well as Amal and George Clooney. Likewise, Lyft is now opening its wallet with a generous offer.

That is to say, March 24 will see free Lyfts for all March For Our Lives rally attendees, not only in D.C. but across the U.S. The ride-sharing company expressed solidarity with the survivors in a letter:

“We believe there is something seriously wrong when the threat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout our country. And like many, we inspired by your leadership … Your bravery and intelligence have provided a renewed and much needed hope for out future. We are incredibly grateful for the example you are setting. “Thank you for speaking up and showing the world that young people can drive meaningful change. We will continue using our voice and platform to encourage civic participation.”

The free rides arrive with the condition of an adult riding with any attendees under the age of 18 but will certainly make an emotionally-driven event easier to attend by freeing up concerns about parking and related logistics. You can read more about the March For Our Lives at their website, and Kasky tweeted a copy of Lyft’s letter to his organization.