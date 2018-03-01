Getty Image

Following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a number of rallies and protests have already occurred, but the biggest one is yet to come. The March For Our Lives is scheduled for later this month in Washington D.C. However, the National Parks Service won’t be letting the rally take place at the National Mall because it conflicts with what a permit application describes as a “talent show.” Via the Washington Post:

A permit application filed last week by survivors of the Parkland, Fla., school massacre indicated the “March For Our Lives” rally will be on March 24, with up to 500,000 attendees expected. Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the Park Service, said organizers proposed holding the event on the Mall but were looking to move the rally to another location after the request conflicted with a film crew’s permit.

The permit was filed by a “student group at a location educational institution” whose identity is being kept private for privacy reasons. However, the permit mentions that it involves “filming for a talent show,” and will occur on the same day as the march.

According to its own permit application, the March For Our Lives rally, which has received donations from a number of celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney, will feature musical performers as well as student and guest speakers. The group is now searching for locations to hold the rally on non-federal land.

(Via Washington Post)