Report: H.R. McMaster Might Leave The White House For The Military After Months Of Tension With Trump

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
02.22.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

From attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter to his potentially wanting to fire State Secretary Rex Tillerson for a variety of reasons, Celebrity Apprentice-esque squabbles are the modus operandi of President Trump’s White House. And according to separate reports by Politico and CNN in the past few days, it seems National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster — who replaced Michael Flynn after he was forced to resign when his vulnerable ties to Russia were exposed — is the next name on the president’s list of internal fights to pick.

Per CNN, officials at the Pentagon are “quietly” conducting a search for “a four-star military job suited for McMaster,” who is currently ranks as a three-star general. Why? Because the president is reportedly unhappy with his national security adviser and wants to “ease” him out of the White House, as opposed to outright firing him. Of course, Trump doesn’t necessarily have the grounds to just outright boot McMaster from his appointed position, as the source of his ire is simply a longstanding series of policy (and personality) disagreements — as opposed to any wrongdoing akin to Flynn’s various omissions.

Moving McMaster back into the military with a new, higher ranking would count as a “promotion,” though Pentagon officials who spoke with CNN “feel he has become politicized in the White House and have expressed reservations about him returning to the military in a prominent role.” Even so, considering the fact that McMaster’s job security in Trump’s administration has come up before, as well as the president’s recent public criticism of him on Twitter regarding what he did (and didn’t) say while testifying on Russia’s election meddling, it’s quite likely that the general’s final days in the White House are fast approaching.

(Via CNN and Politico)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpH.R. McMasterMILITARYPENTAGON

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP