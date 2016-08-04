Between her alleged involvement in the internal investigation of former Fox News head Roger Ailes, and Donald Trump’s on-again-off-again feud with her reporting prowess, Megyn Kelly is a force to be reckoned with. The former attorney, whose conservative journalism and punditry career skyrocketed following The Kelly File‘s debut in 2013, hasn’t let Trump off the hook since he entered the political arena. This was especially the case on Wednesday, when the Fox News anchor ridiculed the Republican nominee for rehashing his past controversies during a rally in Florida.
“What is he doing re-litigating every controversy from the primary season?” she asked writer Ben Domenech (publisher of The Federalist) and Trump supporter David Wohl. Domenech agreed wholeheartedly with Kelly’s legal frustrations. Wohl, although he’s an attorney, did not. Especially when Kelly brought up Trump’s defense of his making fun of a disabled New York Times reporter, which was to laud the “millions and millions of dollars” he’s spent on ADA-accessible buildings.
The Republican bubble is the strongest bubble there is.
You should see my bubble…No one builds bigger bubbles than me, let me tell you. The greatest bubbles. And when it pops, I can promise you…I can promise you you will know it. Big bubble.
HUGE bubble. No one can get through it. Much like a wall.
NOT FOR LONG!!!
I’m taking bets right now that the Republican party fades out into an angry third party no one pays attention to. Then progressives split from the Democrats into a more liberal party while the Democrats pull in moderate conservatives to basically become the new conservative party
Steve Bramucci explodes into bliss.
But, he builds the best ramps and he makes the handicapped pay for it!
*spit take*
*slow clap*
Wait, does Fox News not consider itself a main stream media organization? Are they defining “main stream” as “left-leaning” or, more accurately “anything left of us?”
I ask that question a lot. Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and almost all talk radio is either blatantly conservative or slants that way. They ARE significant portion of the “main-stream media”.
funny you say WSJ. Its amazing how many people think they are liberal media that cant be trusted, check comments on any Trump article. There are about 10 a day
I’m no Trump supporter, but it seemed pretty clear that his “expensive” response was meant in jest.
Ok…so one of Trump’s own spokespeople thinks he’s a joke? That doesn’t sound any better.
It wasn’t. Trump himself has used that talking point to show his support for disabled people – the point being that he has, at great expense to himself and his business, installed ramps and other devices to make his buildings accessible.
But HE HAS TO!
@WittyPhrase look up the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. That or any number of state or federal laws require Trump to put in ramps in his hotels and buildings.
Thanking him for this is like throwing him a party for paying his taxes…
These are very luxurious ramps, okay? Only the best. You can’t believe how great these ramps are. People just can’t believe it. Okay? They’re great ramps.
WTF!…I can not comment any further than WTF! I feel as if I do I am wasting time, but then again Fox News……..
“The problem is that he’s helping them…” This isn’t an issue of giving a biased media too much ammunition, you fucking idiots. The problem is that he’s ACTUALLY as sickening and disgusting as he’s been portrayed to be. Your party has nominated a man that is clearly dangerous and unstable, and that has nothing to do with whether the media is biased.
To be clear, I’m directing my frustration toward the conservative ether, not anyone in this thread!
i am not a fan of Megan’s but have tto admit that picture f herwith DL shows a different side of her. maybe working for Fox does not allow these anchors to be human….and the women feel they need to be tough up against people like hannity & o reilly