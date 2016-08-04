Megyn Kelly Had The Best Reaction To A Trump Surrogate’s Complaint About Wheelchair Ramps

#Election 2016 #Megyn Kelly #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
08.04.16 21 Comments

Between her alleged involvement in the internal investigation of former Fox News head Roger Ailes, and Donald Trump’s on-again-off-again feud with her reporting prowess, Megyn Kelly is a force to be reckoned with. The former attorney, whose conservative journalism and punditry career skyrocketed following The Kelly File‘s debut in 2013, hasn’t let Trump off the hook since he entered the political arena. This was especially the case on Wednesday, when the Fox News anchor ridiculed the Republican nominee for rehashing his past controversies during a rally in Florida.

“What is he doing re-litigating every controversy from the primary season?” she asked writer Ben Domenech (publisher of The Federalist) and Trump supporter David Wohl. Domenech agreed wholeheartedly with Kelly’s legal frustrations. Wohl, although he’s an attorney, did not. Especially when Kelly brought up Trump’s defense of his making fun of a disabled New York Times reporter, which was to laud the “millions and millions of dollars” he’s spent on ADA-accessible buildings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Election 2016#Megyn Kelly#Donald Trump
TAGSdisabilitiesdonald trumpelection 2016megyn kellyWHEELCHAIRS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP