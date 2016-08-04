Between her alleged involvement in the internal investigation of former Fox News head Roger Ailes, and Donald Trump’s on-again-off-again feud with her reporting prowess, Megyn Kelly is a force to be reckoned with. The former attorney, whose conservative journalism and punditry career skyrocketed following The Kelly File‘s debut in 2013, hasn’t let Trump off the hook since he entered the political arena. This was especially the case on Wednesday, when the Fox News anchor ridiculed the Republican nominee for rehashing his past controversies during a rally in Florida.

“What is he doing re-litigating every controversy from the primary season?” she asked writer Ben Domenech (publisher of The Federalist) and Trump supporter David Wohl. Domenech agreed wholeheartedly with Kelly’s legal frustrations. Wohl, although he’s an attorney, did not. Especially when Kelly brought up Trump’s defense of his making fun of a disabled New York Times reporter, which was to laud the “millions and millions of dollars” he’s spent on ADA-accessible buildings.