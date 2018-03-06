For the most part, people seem to like the official portraits of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. That feeling was fully embodied by a small girl caught (in multiple viral social media posts) appreciating artist Amy Sherald’s portrait of the former FLOTUS at its new home at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
The girl, two-year old Parker Curry, even caught the attention of Mrs. Obama, who decided that she wanted to meet her. On Tuesday, Parker and Obama met in the former First Lady’s office. “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” Obama wrote while posting a video of them dancing.
Is that a paint by numbers picture, it doesn’t look like her
Translation: “I don’t understand art”
Weak reply trickler. Maybe your mugshot may grace someone’s halls one day
I miss being proud of the people who occupied the White House.
Same, I miss Bill Clinton too.
Yeah, it’ll be hard to surpass the Obama legacy. Love that family.
By the looks of it, she would have also been thrilled to meet Tiffany Haddish, who the painting actually resembles.