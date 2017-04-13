Getty Image

In a Facebook comment posted on Wednesday, North Carolina State Representative Larry Pittman of Concord, a Republican, compared Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler. The since-deleted comment from Pittman came in response to those in opposition of a new North Carolina bill in defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to legalize same-sex marriage. Pittman — who was responding to those who told him to “get over” gay marriage being legal in his state and that “the Civil War is over. The Fed won. Get over it” — referred to President Abraham Lincoln as a “tyrant” similar to Germany’s Adolf Hitler:

“And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort (of) tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”

In response to Pittman’s comments, North Carolina Democratic Party chairman Wayne Goodwin weighed in as Fox News reports:

“Representative Pittman and his ultra-conservative allies in the General Assembly have no sense of decency, no sense of shame and no sense of historical fact,”

Pittman’s comments come during the same week that Press Secretary Sean Spicer is reeling from backlash from his awful attempt to claim that Bashar al-Assad’s chemical attack on his people made him worse than Hitler (who gassed millions during the Holocaust). For his part, Spicer has repeatedly apologized for invoking Hitler’s name in the discussion. Pittman has yet to apologize for his comments.

(Via The News & Observer)