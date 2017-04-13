In a Facebook comment posted on Wednesday, North Carolina State Representative Larry Pittman of Concord, a Republican, compared Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler. The since-deleted comment from Pittman came in response to those in opposition of a new North Carolina bill in defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to legalize same-sex marriage. Pittman — who was responding to those who told him to “get over” gay marriage being legal in his state and that “the Civil War is over. The Fed won. Get over it” — referred to President Abraham Lincoln as a “tyrant” similar to Germany’s Adolf Hitler:
“And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort (of) tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”
In response to Pittman’s comments, North Carolina Democratic Party chairman Wayne Goodwin weighed in as Fox News reports:
“Representative Pittman and his ultra-conservative allies in the General Assembly have no sense of decency, no sense of shame and no sense of historical fact,”
Pittman’s comments come during the same week that Press Secretary Sean Spicer is reeling from backlash from his awful attempt to claim that Bashar al-Assad’s chemical attack on his people made him worse than Hitler (who gassed millions during the Holocaust). For his part, Spicer has repeatedly apologized for invoking Hitler’s name in the discussion. Pittman has yet to apologize for his comments.
(Via The News & Observer)
Ahh the old, “War of Northern Aggression” bit. Don’t be surprised when this jackass is re-elected though.
Who would have thought that the “War of Northern Aggression/States’ Rights” people and the “Right Wing Christians who hate gay people” Venn diagram would have so much overlap? Weird. I never in a million years would have guessed that people who look favorably upon the South in the American Civil War would also have horribly regressive, bigoted opinions towards gays.
Definitely thought I’d see a few asshats who ignore the actual goddamn history of the civil war’s beginnings. Predictably triggered. For someone who lectures others on their intelligence level, lacking actual intelligence harms you. Thems the breaks. `\_(“/)_/`
@ExtraStark Are you trying to assert that the south didn’t start the Civil War? Because if so, that’s pretty fucking stupid. Perhaps you should spend more time reading a book than figuring out how to make those image things with punctuation marks.
@MrScarface It’s a well-known fact that the Union fired the first shots of the Civil War when they attempted to capture the Confederate-controlled Fort Sumter. Or so ExtraStark’s homeschooled history class told him.
We need a “Larry Pittman will pay top dollar for your slaves” meme.
hey….the guy with some sense is for once from the ‘ol hometown
Ok he wasn’t Hitler but he also wasn’t the saint we make him out to be. He imprisoned many, suspended habeus corpus, was known as a manipulator. So he’s half right
What are your thoughts on what FDR did to Japanese-Americans during WWII?
Also pretty shitty, as was killing pigs and dumping milk down drains and allowing the FBI to poison alcohol during prohibition. Again, he wasn’t Hitler, but he’s not the great man people make him out to be
FDR saw prohibition repealed. Put millions to work after the great depression. Manipulator? Hell yeah, the best kind.
Again, the FBI poisoned people while he was president, he interned innocent people, and when the supreme court threatened to shut down his grossly unconstitutional acts, he threatened to add more seats to the court to get it done. Many economists believe his policies extended the depression, and the economic boom after WWII lifted us out of the depression. So no, the worst kind
He was so unpopular Americans prevented him from being reelected. Wait, they had to set term limits because he was so popular. Right, the worst kind.
You are better off (and history will be more supportive) of vilifying Woodrow Wilson rather than FDR.
okay, so you are saying Lincoln was like a mini-Hitler? Maybe only 3 shades of Hitler? I would really like to get this in a percentage
The first sentence of my comment was literally “he wasn’t Hitler”. So zero percent Hitler
@squat A) the number of times a president is reelected has zero to do with how good a job he does (Reagan, Bush Jr). And because one President was terrible doesn’t mean others cant be terrible. Wilson wasn’t great. Neither was FDR. See how that works?
Yes, I see how that works. Did before and still do now. Terribly sorry I’m not immediately agreeable to your assessment of the assassination of pigs and dumping of milk as something worthy of discussion. Poisoning people? Yeah, that’s bad. But our country was built on much worse (smallpox blankets, ya’ll), so I’m not sure your point is as prescient as you would have preferred.
@Staubachlvr You are so stupid it is literally painful.
Feel free to explain bsmemorial. I’m all about discussions. Clearly you’re just an asshole who only knows how to insult. So please, go play in traffic
Don’t be so literally Francis, dude
Just out of curiosity, who exactly is “making him out to be a saint?” Virtually no U.S. President from that time or before is saint by any modern measure of morality/ethics. Jefferson and Washington are arguably our two most celebrated Presidents despite the fact that both men owned slaves. FDR is celebrated for guiding us through WWII, but is tainted by the internment of Japanese-Americans. You could pretty much name any President and we can probably find some fucking horrible evil they did.
EXCEPT DONNY T. ANYTHING HORRIBLE ABOUT HIM IS JUST FAKE NEWS THAT YOU SHOULDN’T READ.
That’s because most of our presidents are pretty terrible. There a few really good ones, a few really awful ones, and than a cavalcade of mediocrity. And it’s pretty obvious I was usiusing the term “saint” hyperbolicly. Don’t be so literally Francis
“Don’t be so literally Francis”
That is some sentence there, Hemingway! This is clearly someone worth paying attention to!
@Staubachlvr Just as a historical footnote, you are aware that not only did Jefferson Davis suspend Habeus Corpus rights in the CSA, but that he also declared martial law? Add to that the whole “fighting in large part to defend the institution of human slavery” and “keeping millions of black people in perpetual bondage” part, and I dare proffer the theory that perhaps the Union (albeit not saints nor led by one) was far and away the lesser of two evils in that war.
OK…while Staubachlvr mutilates American political history with his distorted views and opinions of what makes presidents great or electable ( his own and only his own, thankfully) I’d just like to say that Representative Larry Pittman is the example of the type of politician that has made poor North Carolina the asshole state of the nation that it has become. Now if only all the mentally challenged right wing assholes who think like him would just migrate there we would then have them all in one place where we could keep an eye on them….an asylum state if you will.