UFC fighter Nick Diaz was arrested by the Las Vegas police on Thursday night after allegedly assaulting and strangling a woman. Diaz is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Facility with the official charges including felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery. News outlet MMA Junkie has some additional details of what happened, and is reporting that Diaz was “combative” with the police and a dozen squad cars needed to be dispatched to the scene of the crime.

The bail amount for Diaz has been set at $18,000, and he has a court hearing scheduled for Saturday morning. While Diaz is among the more popular fighters in the UFC, he has spent the last three years on the sidelines. That’s partially due to various suspensions from athletic commissions and United States Anti-Doping Agency, and partially due to his unwillingness to fight for less money than he thinks he’s worth. In 37 career MMA matches across a myriad of promotions, Diaz has a 26-9 record with a pair of no contests.

There was recent movement that seemed to indicate the UFC and Diaz might be able to finally reach terms for him to step back into the octagon, but it stands to reason that this will push a potential return to the promotion, if it even happens at this point, way back.

