On Wednesday, several New York City police officers shot and killed an unarmed black man in Brooklyn after mistaking the metal pipe he was holding for a gun. According to the New York Times, three plainclothes and two uniformed officers encountered Saheed Vassell in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn when they responded to multiple 911 calls claiming a man was “threatening people with a silver gun.” In a press conference late Wednesday, Chief Terence Monahan said, “The suspect then took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers.” So the officers fired.
However, investigators subsequently learned that instead of wielding a firearm, Vassell was actually holding “a slim, curved silver pipe with a cylindrical knob at the end of it.” What’s more, they also realized that the 34-year-old neighborhood figure “was widely known to be mentally ill”:
In an interview at his home late Wednesday night, Mr. Vassell’s father, Eric Vassell, said his son had bipolar disorder and had been admitted to the hospital multiple times in recent years, sometimes after encounters with the police. The younger Mr. Vassell, who was born in Jamaica and came to the United States when he was 6, lived with his family in a Crown Heights apartment and had worked as a welder. He also had a 15-year-old son.
Others told the Times Vassell “was a familiar figure on the corner,” and that “he had a penchant for picking things up off the street — cigarette lighters, empty bottles and other curbside flotsam — and playing with them like toys.” His family, meanwhile, is understandably upset about what happened and demanding answers from the NYPD. “He lives in the church. He never had a gun,” an aunt told local outlet ABC 7. “Everybody is hurting right now,” a cousin added. “He’s a good kid. They killed him for no reason.”
Again, whats to be expected when you point a metal object at police responding to reports of a man with a gun(so theyre going into the situation expecting this) threatening people. Of course this is a sad story but this isnt the fault of the police, wheres this persons family whoa re so upset when they willingly let him live in a church with mental illness. Not the polices fault, this is the fault of the misinformed 911 calls in, the family, and the fact that you cant point metal objects at police like a gun.
Why not toss in a thoughts and prayers too.
How do those boots taste, Vinnie?
Ever had a family member with severe mental illness? Ever try to stop a grown adult man from doing what he wants to do? Maybe take your self-righteous judgement and shove it deep up your own asshole. You don’t know what this guy’s family has done for him or what they’ve had to endure.
How would the mentally ill man have known that police were responding to a potential armed threat?
We need to be mindful of the line we are trying to draw. Do we want police to be measured, and slow to use deadly force? Obviously. Do we want to insist that they be psychic?
Here we have a guy who was admittedly mentally ill. It’s entirely reasonable to think he may have been acting in a way that displayed that. Then he brandishes a metal pipe, which sounds like it could easily be mistaken for a firearm. How in the world are we to expect officers not to treat that like a legitimate threat?
I won’t judge the circumstances of this particular case, but would say that overall, as a whole, American police are far too trigger happy. Perhaps we need to revisit how police officers are trained in America. They get a week or more of firearms training, and perhaps just a day or two of conflict resolution and dealing with mentally-ill people. Our police are trained more like soldiers than they are community servants. In defense of the police, I will say it’s not their fault that they are the ones who are forced to deal with our mentally-ill population, that’s OUR fault as a country and a society for deciding that we simply don’t want to pay to make sure mentally-ill people get the treatment they need. If this guy lived in Sweden or Denmark or Norway, he’d be alive right now, for a multitude of reasons.
@ak3647
I think that training is a huge issue. I also think that the selection process needs to be much more stringent. It should be much more difficult to become a police officer. The selection process could certainly improve the quality of those that ultimately walk around with guns and powers that are disproportionate to the training they receive and the selection process that determines who wears a badge.
Whose responsibility is it to take care of those who cannot take care of themselves?
In civilized countries, a robust social safety net. In America, the criminal justice system.