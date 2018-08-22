Getty Image

It certainly seems like when it comes to the Trump administration, when it rains, it pours. Tuesday became a watershed day both for critics of the current administration and for legal and historical scholars, as two prominent figures with close ties to the President found themselves making headlines with “guilty” next to their names, nearly at the same time.

Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, came to an agreement on a guilty plea with federal prosecutors in New York on multiple counts, and appeared in court to confirm that plea just as a verdict was coming in on the trial for Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign.

Manafort was facing 18 felony charges, including conspiracy against the United States. The jury — which at one point asked the judge what they should do if they were unable to come to an agreement on one of the charges (to which the judge essentially responded “talk about it some more”) — returned a verdict of guilt on eight of the counts, while a mistrial was declared on the remaining 10 counts.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on:

• 5 counts of tax fraud

• 1 charge of hiding foreign bank accounts

Sentencing will be delayed until the prosecution determines whether they wish to pursue a retrial for the remaining 10 counts, or accept the eight guilty verdicts and call it a day.