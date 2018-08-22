Paul Manafort Has Been Found Guilty Of Multiple Charges, And The Internet Is Pleased

#Donald Trump
08.21.18

Getty Image

It certainly seems like when it comes to the Trump administration, when it rains, it pours. Tuesday became a watershed day both for critics of the current administration and for legal and historical scholars, as two prominent figures with close ties to the President found themselves making headlines with “guilty” next to their names, nearly at the same time.

Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, came to an agreement on a guilty plea with federal prosecutors in New York on multiple counts, and appeared in court to confirm that plea just as a verdict was coming in on the trial for Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign.

Manafort was facing 18 felony charges, including conspiracy against the United States. The jury — which at one point asked the judge what they should do if they were unable to come to an agreement on one of the charges (to which the judge essentially responded “talk about it some more”) — returned a verdict of guilt on eight of the counts, while a mistrial was declared on the remaining 10 counts.

Sentencing will be delayed until the prosecution determines whether they wish to pursue a retrial for the remaining 10 counts, or accept the eight guilty verdicts and call it a day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpPaul Manaforttrump administration

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP