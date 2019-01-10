Getty Image

Green Book‘s Best Picture — Musical or Comedy win at the Golden Globes arrived with some controversy, which is quickly being eclipsed by unearthed past acts from the filmmakers. First, an old tweet from writer Nick Vallelonga resurfaced, and folks realized that he climbed onboard with now-President Donald Trump’s bogus claim that Muslims celebrated 9/11 in the streets. Now, director Peter Farrelly is under fire after The Cut reminded their readers about a 1998 Newsweek profile about the Farrelly brothers that revealed how Peter and Bobby became known for tricking people into looking at Peter’s penis.

This “joke” flashing went down on the There’s Something About Mary set, and both Cameron Diaz and film executive Tim Rothman told Newsweek that they fell prey to the trick. Now that the story is back in circulation, Peter Farrelly has issued an apologetic statement to the Hollywood Reporter:

“I was an idiot. I did this decades ago and I thought I was being funny and the truth is I’m embarrassed and it makes me cringe now. I’m deeply sorry.”

There’s no telling whether the resurfacing of the Newsweek report or Farrelly’s apology will make an impact on Green Book‘s Oscar chances, but we’ll find out when nominations drop on January 24th.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)