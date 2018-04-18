Raul Castro Will End Cuba’s Political Dynasty By Resigning As Cuba’s President

04.18.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

In 2006, Fidel Castro shocked the world by stepping down as President of Cuba and picking his brother Raul as his successor. Now, after more than a decade in charge and after some of the biggest changes in Cuba’s history, Raul Castro is expected to step down and hand over leadership to the first non-Castro since the country’s Communist revolution in the 1950s.

During his time in power, Raul Castro allowed for a small private sector to start in Cuba and also reopened diplomatic relations with the United States, which had attempted to topple his brother’s government a number of times.

His handpicked successor, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, 57, is a Communist Party loyalist who was born a year after Fidel Castro claimed power in Cuba. His rise ushers in a new generation of Cubans whose only firsthand experience with the revolution has been its aftermath — the early era of plenty, the periods of economic privation after the demise of the Soviet Union, and the fleeting détente in recent years with the United States, its Cold War foe.

For those outside of Cuba, not much is known about Diaz-Canel who previously served as a provincial leader and the minister of higher education — but he, unlike previous heir apparents, never fell out of favor with the Castro brothers. How this will effect the already shaky relationship with President Trump remains unclear.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TAGSCOMMUNISMCUBARAUL CASTRO

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 7 hours ago 2 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 8 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP