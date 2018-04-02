Report: Robert Mueller Is Digging Into Roger Stone’s Claim Of Meeting Julian Assange, Which He Now Denies

#Wikileaks #Politics #Donald Trump #Instagram
04.02.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Neither Roger Stone nor Sam Nunberg, both of whom previously worked for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign before each was fired, can stop talking about who allegedly did what, where, and with whom before the 2016 election. After taking turns over the weekend sniping at each other with various claims, the Wall Street Journal is now reporting that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s team has taken an interest in Stone’s previous claims about meeting and corresponding with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. This is especially the case thanks to an email he sent to Nunberg about said meeting.

According to an anonymous source familiar with the matter, Stone wrote, “I dined with Julian Assange last night” in an email to Nunberg dated August 4th, 2016. When reached for comment, the former Trump adviser told the WSJ that the email was nothing more than a joke. “I never dined with Assange,” he said, adding that the email “doesn’t have any significance because I probably didn’t go… there was no such meeting. It’s not what you say, it’s what you do. This was said in jest.”

To prove the validity of his denial, Stone said he “was flying out of Los Angeles the night before the email” and provided the WSJ with screenshots of booking information for someone named “Roger” who flew out of Los Angeles at 9:30 pm on August 3rd, 2016 with Delta Airlines.

Over the weekend, Nunberg claimed on MSNBC that Stone told him he had “met with Assange” sometime in early August, not long after Trump openly asked Russian hackers to retrieve the missing Hillary Clinton emails during a press conference. “He’s always trying to ingratiate himself to Trump,” Nunberg said. “They have a long relationship.” In response, Stone on Instagram called Nunberg “a cocaine addict” and declared “any news organization that takes anything he said seriously is courting a serious lawsuit,” among other things.

(Via Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wikileaks#Politics#Donald Trump#Instagram
TAGSdonald trumpinstagramJULIAN ASSANGEPoliticsRobert Muellerroger stoneSam NunbergWIKILEAKS

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 7 hours ago 2 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 5 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP