Getty Image

Neither Roger Stone nor Sam Nunberg, both of whom previously worked for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign before each was fired, can stop talking about who allegedly did what, where, and with whom before the 2016 election. After taking turns over the weekend sniping at each other with various claims, the Wall Street Journal is now reporting that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s team has taken an interest in Stone’s previous claims about meeting and corresponding with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. This is especially the case thanks to an email he sent to Nunberg about said meeting.

According to an anonymous source familiar with the matter, Stone wrote, “I dined with Julian Assange last night” in an email to Nunberg dated August 4th, 2016. When reached for comment, the former Trump adviser told the WSJ that the email was nothing more than a joke. “I never dined with Assange,” he said, adding that the email “doesn’t have any significance because I probably didn’t go… there was no such meeting. It’s not what you say, it’s what you do. This was said in jest.”

To prove the validity of his denial, Stone said he “was flying out of Los Angeles the night before the email” and provided the WSJ with screenshots of booking information for someone named “Roger” who flew out of Los Angeles at 9:30 pm on August 3rd, 2016 with Delta Airlines.

Roger Stone told Sam Nunberg he "met with Assange" in "early August". "I think he's trying to ingratiate himself back with Trump" pic.twitter.com/j9Q8EILXQZ — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) March 29, 2018

Over the weekend, Nunberg claimed on MSNBC that Stone told him he had “met with Assange” sometime in early August, not long after Trump openly asked Russian hackers to retrieve the missing Hillary Clinton emails during a press conference. “He’s always trying to ingratiate himself to Trump,” Nunberg said. “They have a long relationship.” In response, Stone on Instagram called Nunberg “a cocaine addict” and declared “any news organization that takes anything he said seriously is courting a serious lawsuit,” among other things.

(Via Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast)