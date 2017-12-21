Getty Image

Just when you thought failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore couldn’t be any more of an upstanding, top notch human being, he’s now going after his opponent Doug Jones’ son. Late Wednesday night, Moore — who still has not conceded the race despite the fact that everyone from Alabama’s secretary of state to the president himself has said to just let it go, already — posted a link to an article from the Advocate about Jones’ son being “thrilled” about the win on his campaign’s Facebook page.

There was no commentary added to the link, but it should be noted that Jones’ son is gay, and Moore has routinely expressed anti-homosexual rhetoric such as advocating the death penalty for homosexuality. Moore (or his campaign workers, more likely) removed the post during the time of this writing, but of course screencaps are a beautiful thing.

Facebook

In the Advocate piece, Carson Jones expressed pride in his father for beating such a flagrant anti-LGBT candidate. “I am obviously thrilled with my dad’s victory,” he told the publication. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of so many people that made this happen. Alabama made a really big statement that unity wins out. I couldn’t be prouder of him or my home state!”

Not surprisingly, many folks were disgusted by Moore’s attempt to shame a member of his opponent’s family, and took to Twitter to express as much.

Roy Moore is taking his loss well. pic.twitter.com/kzarLw0CPR — andrew kaczynski🎅 (@KFILE) December 21, 2017

Roy Moore: “I was flipping through The Advocate the other day.”

Staffer (does he still have staffers?): “Sir, that’s, uh, a gay magazine.”

Moore: “That’s neither here nor there.” — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) December 21, 2017

Roy Moore posting articles from a gay magazine? pic.twitter.com/PlLrEBRNdK — tangsting (@tangsting) December 21, 2017

I'm honestly surprised to learn Doug Jones has a gay son and Roy Moore never threw that in his face DURING the election https://t.co/qWK9LYRhpc — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 21, 2017

On the bright side, Roy Moore is now going after people's children with his words, rather than his roaming hands. In that regard, he is evolving — BlockChainLeaks (@notwokieleaks) December 21, 2017

Good morning to all, except Roy Moore who is trash. pic.twitter.com/4XuKTyKek3 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 21, 2017

Roy Moore still has not conceded. It's been 8 days now. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 21, 2017

Roy Moore still has not conceded the AL-SEN race, and oh yes also he is a bigoted scumbag who attacks his opponent's children. pic.twitter.com/rC4GWZav3I — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 21, 2017

Time to give up, dude. You’re never gonna make fetch happen.

(Via Mediaite)