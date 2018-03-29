Samantha Bee Gets Some Help From David Duchovny To Find The Truth That’s Out There About FEMA And Puerto Rico

#Samantha Bee
Managing Editor, Trending
03.29.18

Samantha Bee took Full Frontal to Puerto Rico for an hour-long special on Wednesday and looked at the recovery from Hurricane Maria from all angles. Much like her TBS counterpart Conan and his travels around the globe, this trip to America’s neglected territory mixed the comedy with the realities of life in Puerto Rico after the storm. This includes all the ways the government let the people of the island down — leading to the longest blackout in U.S. history — and how the people of the island are doing their best to make up for those shortcomings. The show also pokes a lot of fun at itself, which is always welcome. Have to bring the levity in at some point.

The show kicked off with the musical number above featuring Javier Muñoz from Hamilton, urging Bee to travel to Puerto Rico and then pushing her off the stage in some sort of murder tourism advertisement.

From there the show moved through the major topics, including the question of making Puerto Rico a state, signing up people to vote, the folks flocking there to avoid paying taxes, and the power situation as you see in the video above. It’s a lot of ground to cover and a lot to digest in just one hour, but Bee and company do a fairly good job of keeping it all under control. Watching it as a full special might overwhelm, but it becomes a different experience in pieces on YouTube.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samantha Bee
TAGSDAVID DUCHOVNYFEMAhurricane mariaPUERTO RICOSAMANTHA BEE

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 16 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP