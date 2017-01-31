Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Donald Trump spent a lot of time during the campaign talking about his big heart. He had the biggest heart and he was going to let it help him make some of those big decisions when he got to the White House. Now he’s there and his immigration ban is showing the true size of his heart, not unlike The Grinch Who Stole Christmas if you listen to Seth Meyers.

We’ve had plenty of looks at the true nature of Trump’s heart. There was when The Washington Post uncovered details about his charitable actions during his campaign. Then again, some might go with the Access Hollywood tape and assume his heart is too big. He sees beautiful and he just can’t help himself, after all.