The lineup of Icelandic band Sigur Rós has just undergone an unexpected change for an upsetting reason: Orri Páll Dýrason, who was previously a member of the band since 2009, has left the group after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced recently.

In a post on Facebook, the band writes, “In the wake of the extremely serious and personal allegations made against him in recent days, we have today accepted the resignation of our bandmate Orri Páll Dyrason to allow him to deal with this privately. Jónsi & Georg.”

A few days ago, Meagan Boyd, a musician also known as Yin Shadowz, shared an Instagram post containing the allegations, saying she was inspired to tell her story by Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. She wrote that the incident happened while the band was in Los Angeles recording their most recent album, 2013’s Kveikur. Boyd says that after meeting Dýrason in a club and later falling asleep with him, she “woke up with the feeling of being penetrated without my consent during a deep slumber.”

“In January of 2013 I was sexually assaulted by a member of the band [Sigur Rós] when they were in Los Angeles recording an album that was set to come out later that same year,” she wrote. “My assailant’s name is Orri Páll Dýrason. I never reported it. I never expressed my pain publicly. I harbored this ache now for almost 6 years… for many reasons.”