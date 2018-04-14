Starbucks Apologizes After Video Of A Baffling Arrest Of Two Black Men At A Philly Location Goes Viral

#Starbucks
Trending Writer
04.14.18

Getty Image

Coffeehouse giant Starbucks is issuing an apology following a baffling arrest that occurred in Philadelphia which achieved viral status once the footage was shared online.

On Thursday, video emerged of two black men that were arrested for seemingly just being inside the business. Witnesses say the men were met by police for not purchasing something as they waited for their friend to show up. The men calmly explained they hadn’t done anything wrong.

“The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything.” shared Melissa DePino who posted video of the incident. “They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing.”

Video of the arrest, which has already reached 3 million plus views alone on Twitter, resulted in backlash against the chain for what appears to be wonton discrimination against African-American clientele. On Saturday, Starbucks offered an apology and declared they plan to review their policies going forward.

“We apologize to the two individuals and our customers and are disappointed this led to an arrest,” stated Starbucks in a message sent out on Twitter. “We take these matters seriously and clearly have more work to do when it comes to how we handle incidents in our stores. We are reviewing our policies and will continue to engage with the community and the police department to try to ensure these types of situations never happen in any of our stores.”

For those seeking an alternative to Starbucks following this incident, there are a number of black-owned coffee and tea businesses happy to recieve your business.

(Via WPVI)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Starbucks
TAGSApologyPHILADELPHIARACISMSTARBUCKS

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 4 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP