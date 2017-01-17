Former ‘Apprentice’ Contestant Summer Zervos, Who Accused Trump Of Groping Her, Sues Him For Defamation

#Donald Trump
01.17.17 1 year ago 3 Comments

Last fall, Gloria Allred appeared alongside multiple women who accused Donald Trump of inappropriate behavior over a span of decades. More than a dozen women made similar allegations, and now, one accuser — former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos — has sued Trump for defamation. Zervos previously alleged that Trump groped and kissed her aggressively during what was supposed to be a meeting about a job.

As Allred detailed in a Tuesday press conference, Zervos has filed suit against President-elect Trump for his October 2016 reaction to these allegations, which saw him brand his accusers as fame seekers and tools of the Clinton campaign. Zervos also alleges that Trump made these statements — what she calls “lies” — despite the resulting “serious harm” to the womens’ reputations, safety, and livelihood. Allred stated that Trump “maliciously threw these women under the bus” and that Zervos has suffered significant damages.

Alled also stated that Zervos volunteered to take a lie detector test and passed, and she’s suing him because he did not retract his “false statements about her.” Zervos is still offering to retract as long as Trump admits that her story “is and was the truth.” Allred added that, as with Jones v. Clinton, presidents are “subject to the same laws that apply to all citizens.” Therefore, Trump will not be immune to lawsuits as president. And she called upon Trump to respond “rather than tweeting in the middle of the night.” Allred also added that she might subpoena NBC for Apprentice outtakes relevant to the lawsuit.

The wave of women who came forward last fall to accuse Trump of inappropriate behavior followed his insistence at a debate that he’d never acted upon “locker room talk.” That term, of course, was how Trump attempted to explain away his 2005 hot mic footage where he talked about how he liked to “grab them by the p*ssy.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpGLORIA ALLREDsexual misconductsummer zervos

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP