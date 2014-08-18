The Police Report From The War Machine/Christy Mack Incident Is As Horrifying As You’d Expect

Warning: “Horrifying” is not hyperbole. Read with caution.
Last week, the concerning but still pretty funny relationship between former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver and porn star Christy Mack took a turn for the reprehensible. War Machine tortured and brutally beat her, putting her in the hospital, then fled police for a week. It became a circus of a story when Dog The Bounty Hunter threw in to find him, but by Friday cooler heads prevailed and War Machine peacefully surrendered.
Today, we have a full police report filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and it is a shocking reminder of the sadistic, cruel violence that occurred between the couple. The official list of crimes being investigated reads like this:
– 1 count ￼battery with substantial bodily harm
– 1 count strangulation
– 2 counts ￼battery with substantial bodily harm (domestic violence related)
– 1 count kidnapping (domestic violence related)
– 1 count open and gross lewdness (domestic violence related)
– 1 count attempted murder (domestic violence related)
You can read the entire report in a PDF file here.
Some of the details are chilling. The detailed description of the attempted rape is the kind of thing that stays with you forever (“that’s my pussy and I’m going to take it back now”), and the image of War Machine going through Mack’s Instagram and Twitter accounts and hitting her every time he found something he “did not like” is a true image of mental illness. If the report is accurate, there is no question that he’d gone off the deep end and that Mack would be dead right now if she hadn’t escaped.
Another detail that stands out:
He drives a 2010 Toyota Prius with California license plates and a bumper sticker which reads “I heart Christy Mack.”
There are some inconsistencies in this version of Mack’s story and the one she shared on Twitter after it happened — she originally said she and her guest were fully clothed in the kitchen, this time they’re asleep in the same bed — but that’s what investigations are for. No amount of inconsistencies warrants the absurd rage of MMA fans and Internet commenters who’ve spent all week barking about how porn stars are somehow subhuman and “deserve” this for making bad decisions, but God knows that’ll end up in the comments section of anything about this incident. I shouldn’t have to type it and don’t consider it climbing onto any kind of “soapbox” to say nobody deserves a systematic, sustained, cruel battering and attempted murder, especially over relationship problems. If you think they do, you’re part of the f*cking problem.
The crowdfunding effort to raise money to help cover Mack’s medical expenses has reached almost $75,000 with 86 days remaining.
I always liked Vince’s take on porn stars from over on Filmdrunk…paraphrasing a bit, “they let you watch them have sex for your enjoyment. Shouldn’t you be nice to them and grateful for that?”
There’s a line in Band of Brothers when one of the soldiers in screaming at a German after witnessing a concentration camp. The German is pleading that he’s not a Nazi, and the soldier yells back “how about a human f*cking being?”
My point is that I read the police report and even people who are hypocritical about porn should be, if not nice and grateful, then at least human. This was just atrocious.
I get her instinct to fluff her initial story to “hide” details that might make her look “guilty”, but she had nothing to hide. If they were buck naked, mid-coitus when he busted in, no sane person could think that gives anyone the right to beat her. Porn star, saint, prostitute, whatever.
Even the elusive “man code” would say you bust the guy in the chops, twice tops, yell a little bit, and get the fuck out of there before you get tazed or maced for being a lunatic.
@whatitiz73 except the part was pertinent to the story as it’s included in the police report. Why? Because it’s the only reason she wasn’t raped and added to his anger in the situation.
I thought there were oddities in her statement but it’s identical to the official report and now everything is very clear. She’s not trying to make him look bad or herself look better. She was recounting the incident right after the incident. No real time to try and spin some p.r.
In my head this is all I hear when people knock porn stars or hookers: “How dare she take money in exchange for having sex! She should take food, clothing, shelter, jewelry, and money instead, like a good person!”
To paraphrase Doug Stanhope, if God wanted women to take money for sex he would have given them a pussy and free will. Oh.
What a brutal story. I love the guys defending WM saying “HE WAS FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE!!!” Yeah, a trained MMA cage fighter was fighting for his life against a woman half his size and some random dude that was asleep when he came in. Also, her friend failed her miserably if he didn’t call for authorities (and it seems like he didn’t) after he was beaten up and allowed to go. Look, I get you’re afraid for your life after this maniac beat you and threatened to have his buddies murder you, but you can’t leave Mack alone with that monster after what he did to you.
He suffered multiple concussions after receiving more than 15 punches to the face by a trained MMA fighter. He was also almost strangled. If you’ve even got a bad concussion you’ll know that you might not even remember you’re name. I don’t know how he got help for himself even.
Either way, WM is the bad guy here. I just wish the friend could have done more. But maybe you’re right his bell was too rung after being pummeled by that freak for him to do much of anything after being let go. Who knows.
More proof that Prius drivers are the fucking worst.
That bumper sticker should really read “I ♣ Christy Mack”
Fucking clown.
mmhmm
@Otto Man
You’re an awful human being. And +1.
Yeah, I felt horrible about the pun and actually waited a minute before hitting post, but I just couldn’t resist.
Well, I’ll see you all in Hell!
@Otto Man I do that a lot on here since you can’t take back what you post. I’m sure if there is a god when I die he’ll be waiting with my uproxx comment history to answer for.
@Otto Man
If there’s any justice in the world, some dude in whatever prison WM ends up in will have a sticker in his cell that reads:
“I ♠ War Machine.”
@kazoshay I have been saying this for YEARS!
The reason people think they are substandard is because mist of them choose to be. They do drugs they pass stds around among themselves. You never hear a good story about any of them doing anything good in society. Thats why majority of people think they all make bad decisions to get them in a horrible situation.
….And this is what you think is the case here?
As opposed to the general population? Lots of people do drugs and even more pass around STDs. At least porn stars are tested much more often than the general population.
So by your sick logic we should also treat Americans as subhuman because we constantly hear on the news how you guys are shooting at each other and because you have one of the highest numbers of AIDS patients in the world? Well done Courtney. You are so smart
It is funny that one of your previous comment posts was on the Chelsea Handler article about her posing naked and mocking a Kardashian for basically publicity for her shitty show. “Thats so awesome Chelsea Handler”
That’s a highly ignorant comment, Porn stars are thoroughly tested regularly for STDs and drugs are rife throughout the film and music industry. Furthermore, just because the media doesn’t tell you about the philanthropic activities of adult film stars doesn’t mean that there aren’t any. Maybe taking a step off your high horse and remembering that an innocent human being has sustained a horrifying trauma would do you some good.
“The reason people think they are substandard is because mist of them choose to be.”
most of them choose to be ‘substandard’? what does that even mean? how do you choose to be substandard? what is substandard? whose standard are they below? when did this ‘standard’ become standardised?
please clarify this statement, as your disgusting support of sexual assault, domestic abuse and violence against a portion of the world’s population seems to pinion on it, you plump little div.
“They do drugs”
the latest polls in America (which is where you must be from, you hateful little indoctrinated social-psychotic, you) suggest that at a minimum 36.5% of all adults have done illegal drugs. in europe that’s much higher (pun). your own president admitted doing several different illegal, mind altering drugs himself.
interesting, though, that you didn’t specify ‘illegal’ drugs. which means you’re condemning anyone who has taken pain killers, diabetic insulin, caffeine, blood thinners or clotters, nicotine and DMT?
that’s, literally, 100% of the population of the planet earth you think should be sexually assaulted, beaten and intimidated? yourself included?
“they pass stds around among themselves.”
here’s some interesting information for you that i doubt you have access to (because i think very little of your intellectual prowess, in case you hadn’t noticed), but the current global leader of the spread of STDs is the catholic church, who is still telling Africans and South Americans that the only thing worse than AIDS is condoms.
but even outside of that, if they are passing STDs around ‘themselves’ then why would you consider that a mark against their character if you think so little of them? surely you should be celebrating the fact that your husband’s and your father’s and your son’s favorite sexual icons don’t infect people outside of their industry (by your estimation).
but please, do let us all know why having an STD and passing that STD along to someone else is something that certifies you as an appropriate victim of sexual assault, violence and trauma. and we’d also like to know why it is that you feel EVERYONE in porn is guilty of this? or is it just everyone that your husband wants to shag that you feel must be deliberately acquiring STDs and then passing them on?
“You never hear a good story about any of them doing anything good in society.”
i’ve never head a ‘good story’ about you ‘doing anything good for society’ either, does that mean you should be sexually assaulted and beaten, you eternally menstrual little witch? have you ever heard a good story about my neighbor that meets your standards of moral newsworthyness? should she be beaten, sexually assaulted and traumatized without rights for not satisfying you in your favourite tabloid?
“Thats why majority of people think they all make bad decisions to get them in a horrible situation.”
no, that the frail, simplistic reasoning behind YOUR certainty that this particular human-being ‘deserved’ what she ended up getting.
but then, that’s why you’re a hateful little shit stain that sits well SUB of my STANDARDs.
it is of great relief to me that idiocy of your particular flavor is so universally embarrassing to the informed world, Courtney. but i wonder if you’re aware of the irony of the fact that, while as i have met quite a few pornstars in my time, i’ve never heard one that sounded as socially unhinged as you.
you really should run for office in American politics or something.
You’re a worthless human being.
But Chelsea Handler is awesome to you? A woman who wrote the books “Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea” and “My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands”.
Christy Mack was tortured and nearly killed, and you’re pissed off she doesn’t spend her time doing charity work in children’s hospitals or some shit?
Let me guess: your significant other watches porn and you find it threatening? Your lack of sympathy for another human being who was severely beaten is terrifying and borderline psychopathic. You’re a horrible person.
Also Chelsea Handler homewrecked a marriage, so now you’re free to not feel sorry for her if she is ever beaten half to death.
Can you explain why this post was necessary?
Shitty, voyeuristic, gratuitious click-bait.
Prius is alpha male shit.
Really hope people feel like shit for trying to question her story. Pretty much completely consistent with what she said.
Oh… and the “the other dude just left?” Crowd. Yeah. He left. And called police despite being beaten almost as badly.
I didn’t read the part where he called the police (the part of the report I read just left it at him leaving the premises and didn’t elaborate on what he did afterwards). If he did, good for him, but what the hell took the police so long to respond?
He left, went to his job and called police. Then was transferred to the hospital presumably by ambulance. Figure that’s 10 minutes? By that time she’s already probably out of the house
However he also may not have known she was in danger. Assumed his beating fixed the problem. It doesn’t say he started beating her until the other guy left.
10 minutes? She was beaten, forced to take a shower, beaten some more while WM’s scrolling through her Instagram and Twitter looking for things to piss him off. Then she escaped, ran to multiple houses before one house finally called the cops for her. I always assumed it was the neighbor’s call that the authorities responded to…
@IrishCream: Agree completely. This is very disturbing if she did dial 911 and they did not show up while all of this was going on. She is lucky to have survived this whole thing.
@Palin Givens that part is disturbing now that you mention it. There should be a tape of the 911 call but yeah why was there no dispatch? I don’t know how long it takes to trace a cell location though.
bear firmly and forward in mind that the police are under no circumstances ever legally obligated to respond to emergencies. if and when they choose to do so, assume either it sounded like a good place to let some rounds off or the nearby Dunkin was out of the manager’s special. koppenhaver could have called the cops himself from the driveway before entering; doesn’t mean they’re gonna get there any sooner.
“We have a domestic violence call.”
“Ugh”
“At a porn star’s house.”
“Oooohh”
“The suspect is a professional MMA fighter.”
“….*Turning off radio and pulling into Dunkin Donuts*”
And, not that it matters the least bit, but at least the sex assault findings may show she was even being truthful about not having sex with the dude.
So dude’s in the friend zone with Christy Mack? That’s awful.
Alpha Male Shit Pushed In. Cumming soon.
Alpha Male Shithead
Cell Block’s new Sex Machine
His asshole is gonna be called Worn Machine
Whore Machine of the LooseHoletimate Fighter Chapinshit.
*that one was a stretch, much like his butthole will be
Sore Machine.
I don’t think he’s going to get to much shit pushed in. Unless he’s into that, I’m not too sure. The first guy that tries it is probably going to end up without teeth unless he’s got a whole lot of guys with him. Even with that, the first few are going to end up pretty wrecked. Not sure where ass raping a MMA fighter ranks on the prison respect points system, but I just don’t see a lot of dudes lining up for that just on the chance of getting destroyed in the attempt.
@The Promoter He’s 5’9″ 170lbs, that’s not big.. I kinda always thought “famous prisoners” are like trophies, and get it then worst.. and I’m guessing that lots of gangs or cliques logged in a lot of jacking hours to Christy at some point, maybe even the white brotherhood might take a go at a Hispanic beating and nearly killing a beauty….. Ehh, just wishful thinking mainly.
terrible and sad
war machine is all of the garbages
Frankly, I’m just shocked and appalled that a man who legally changed his name to ‘War Machine’ had mental health issues.
In no way defending that nut, but I can’t understand why someone would enter a relationship with a guy who changed his name to War Machine. How could that possibly end well?
So let me get this straight, Jerk Machine was pissed off that she MAY have been with another man for FREE?
I’ll say it, knowing full-well this is a generalization: The world of MMA is a sick one and doesn’t belong in modern society. It breeds too many sick, violent, over-confident douche bags with far too many muscles. And it’s just going to get worse, the more popular it gets and the more money these guys make.
that’s an interesting opinion. if there were a propensity of evidence for it, or even a logical argument, it’d stop being an opinion and start being something more.
there isn’t any such evidence, however, and you admit from the get-go that you’re making a false generalisation, which means that it’s not even logical.
but whatever gets you to sleep at night, bud…
Replace “MMA” with “politics” and “too many muscles” with “too much money” and you’ve actually got a true statement.
As it stands, though, you’re kind of an idiot.
I work out at a professional Muay Thai/MMA gym (not UFC professional, but still “paid matches” professional). I’ve trained in multiple martial arts over many years. There are philosophical aspects I’ve learned which led me to look down upon professional fighters, as well as what experience has taught me about professional athletes in general (in order to succeed, they kind of have to be dicks). However, when I started working out at the current gym, talking to a lot of the people there erased some of the notions I previously held about them. I’ll never be a professional fighter (if only because at the end of the day I don’t want to be paid to give another guy a concussion), but I no longer believe certain things about all of them.
irish, isn’t that the case for most people you meet? you end up talking to almost anybody and as long as they aren’t complete ass-douches you find something to humanize them and you stop generalizing?
Sounds like he took a page from the Sean Penn book on relationships and loss.
When you’re in a relationship with a guy like this, I imagine you reach a point where you realize just how dangerous he is, and he reaches a point of attachment where he’ll do you some serious damage when the relationship ends. I guess the latter probably usually comes first, which is a damn shame. As some have stated, you’d hope the former would be pretty obvious in this guy’s particular case, but I suppose some people just can’t resist that bad boy magnetism.
Daddy issues, history of sexual abuse, sense of protection, self esteem problems, fear…who knows…. She didn’t sign up for this, even if she was playing with fire, poor thing did not need this severe burn.
Was going over some of her, um, work…she fine. And talented. Smh.
You’re really never going to get that what you’re doing is Grade A Victim Blaming, are you?
Sure. Because a locked door would definitely deter him.
Murder, sure. But breaking and entering is a crime.
@TFBF: Oh, I totally get that. It is deliberate. Now, War is definitely the main offender, and he bears practically all the responsibility for the horrible way their relationship ended; that goes without saying. But Christy did willfully enter into a relationship with a man who, as far as I can tell, wears proudly the fact that he’s a dangerous fucking animal, and has done so for years. Christy continued in this relationship with him, and, iirc, publicly excused and forgave him for his abuses of her over the course of their relationship. The fact that she’s now been beaten half to death doesn’t excuse her from having acted like an idiot, endangered herself, and set a hazardous example for other women who might find themselves in similarly abusive relationships. Her behavior doesn’t excuse his, of course, but his doesn’t excuse hers, either. To claim that she bears no responsibility whatsoever for this awful situation that’s played out over the last several years of her life is to paint her as a child with no agency and no power.
That said, we should all be sad that this shit happened, we should all wish Christy a quick and full recovery, and we should all wish War a long and miserable incarceration. I personally think castration would also be a good idea, as he clearly has way too much testosterone in him.
Here’s his brother’s Twitter (although he is quite a bit more rational than Jon) and this guy:
Is quite a remarkable piece of shit (although isn’t actually his brother)
This guy also tried to discredit her version of events in defense of him.
I don’t know what happened to my post, but @mkope (WM’s brother) @KenPavia and @AlphaMaleSeeJay all have to varying degrees defended WM and worked to discredit Christy in some ways outright blaming her for cheating and/or being with him to begin with.
As for Sonnen….I was in a sports bar for the Sonnen/Silva fight and the most obnoxious buttwads were quite vocally hollering their support for Sonnen. Then one girl got crazy hammered, threw a drink in her boyfriend’s face and stormed out after declaring that she wasn’t going to act classless no matter how much he provoked her.
She never came back. Don’t know if she walked or drove home, but this bar was not within walking distance of any residential areas.
Can we just get an “unsanctioned prison fight” at Survivor Series between Fail Machine and Brock Lesnar? ALL THE SOAP DROPPING SUPLEXES.
My only regret is that even in jail he’ll still have MMA skills. I’m hoping that Christy has lots of fans in jail and that they work as a gang.
He certainly has MMA skills and can fight at a professonal level. Thing is, prisons have SSS skilled fighters, and a lot of them. And Shiv-Stab-Slit beats MMA every single time in every single arena. Hope ole Shitmasheen has his head up…
It’s a shame he turned himself in. I was hoping he’d get shot by the cops.