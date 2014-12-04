The Satanic Temple Just Won The Right To Bring The Spirit Of The Holidays To Florida’s State Capitol

The Satanic Temple has been busy over the past few years, mostly revolving around their proposed statue in Oklahoma City that you can see above in its completed glory. This time around it seems that Florida is once again on their radar, the second time in so many months.
Instead of trying to spread their message in Florida schools, they’re once again attempting to take part in the holidays. The interesting part is that they’re succeeding.
Last year, the state of Florida turned them down for a possible holiday display at the Florida state capitol building, even though they reportedly allowed other displays like a Festivus pole and another with the flying spaghetti monster. From New Times:
The temple said it went through the required channels and applied for a five-foot-by-five-foot square of the rotunda to put up its display, which depicted the scene from Isaiah 14:12, which reads: “How you have fallen from heaven, O star of the morning, son of the dawn! You have been cut down to the earth, You who have weakened the nations!”
But days after getting permission to put up the display, the group received an email from the Department of Management Services saying it was no longer eligible to put it up due to the display being “grossly offensive for the holidays,” according to the email.
“I wrote an email asking for clarification,” Satanic Temple spokesperson Lucien Greaves told New Times last year. “Hours later, I called and left a voice-mail. We were perplexed.”
The Department of Management Services never returned Greaves’ phone calls or emails. Soon after, the deadline for putting up a display had passed and the Satanic Temple’s attempts at putting up the display in time for the holidays were unsuccessful.
Good old Lucien, always trying to do what’s right for the sake of his beliefs. Too bad there aren’t a lot of people out there willing to look past the word “Satan” when they make their decisions. The ones that’s are are pretty powerful, though.
This year, The Satanic Temple received help from the watchdog group Americans United for Separation of Church and State. They were ready to go to battle against Florida on free speech grounds and managed to win out in the end:
Americans United sent a letter to Florida officials explaining that another rejection of the temple’s display would violate the Satanic Temple’s freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and right to equal protection under the law.
So while Americans United welcome the news of Florida officials giving the Satanic Temple the go-ahead this holiday season, it’s still wary of what the department pulled last year. The group says Florida officials’ calling the display “grossly offensive” remains a constitutional issue. Americans United says it’s ready to file a lawsuit should officials once again change their mind.
“Although we are pleased that the state has finally agreed to allow the Satanic Temple’s display, our clients should not have been forced to find legal counsel and plan a lawsuit just to get access to an open forum,” AU Senior Litigation Counsel Gregory M. Lipper said via an AU news release. “The state can’t give itself the authority to decide whether certain religious messages are ‘offensive’ — it needs to allow everyone’s speech or no one’s speech.” (via)
Sometimes legal threats work. In this case, they clear did because the display is the exact same as the Temple’s attempt from last year.
The victory doesn’t mean that The Satanic Temple won’t have any trouble with their display, but it does mean that they have a legal standing in case the state wants to have it officially removed from the Capitol. Greaves attempted to end the disagreement on a positive note:
“The spirit of celebration can never be monopolized,” Greaves says. “Religious differences aside, if there’s fun to be had, let’s have it. Let this season be a time in which we put our differences aside in the pursuit of happiness.” (via)
It’s sort of like the Charlie Brown Christmas Special, but with more demons and crazy Florida meth labs thrown in the mix. Typical Florida to be honest.
First the gay marriage block getting dissolved, then this.
Looks like Florida is joining the rest of the country, bit by bit.
I’d like to staple a copy of this article to the forehead of every idiot I hear complaining about how “they” took prayer out of schools.
The imagine I have in my head of the satanic temple is a group a people who (rightfully) think all of this is funny and do shit just to see who gets pissed, they always seem more funny than serious about their religion
They’re certainly having a good time while getting people uptight. I don’t even care much about the Satan junk.
I don’t think the Satanic Temple should have a display on taxpayer property. It’s offensive to me as a taxpayer that something I own is being used for a religious display I disagree with.
And that objection should be enough for it to be recognized as a violation of the 1st amendment.
But since that isn’t sufficient and all the other stupid and pointless religious idolatry of other religions is permitted on MY property, then that church of Satan and every other pointless and stupid religion should be allowed as well.
It’s actually a really simple equation….all or nothing.
Yeah but people have to pay for shit that’s offensive to them (people who are against Christianity and such).
Satanic’s, Atheist, Protestant etc. are all tax payers. And just because they don’t follow your religion doesn’t make them stupid. But you’ll probably never understand because your’e a moron.
I had no idea you bought the whole thing. When are you gonna fix the restrooms?
@Sabastian Howard That was my point.
ALL religions have no business putting up displays on tax payer property because ALL tax payers own that property and not all agree on it. So there’s no reason for it.
It’s like living in a house with 4 roommates and one just decides to put up a giant poster of Goatse in the living room.
If they had just said, ok, you are equal with all the other crazies around here, there wouldn’t have been a problem. Putting their foot down about one over the other now brought national attention. Thanks Florida!
Florida: We’ll make you root for Satan.
This just about sums it up. Bravo.
I work with a couple extremely judgmental bible beater sorts and this discussion comes up every year around the holidays. There’s not even any non-Christian groups here looking to put up holiday displays at government buildings in the area, but these two are always bitching about it. I got into a good argument with them last year about it using the, “If the state/local governments have to accept one, they have to accept all,” logic. I used examples from 3-4 different religions, and the only answer that I got was, “Well, those religions are just wrong, so they can’t do it.” Just can’t argue with people who use something like that as a logical answer.
This what the world needs more stupidity
It’s a shame and sad!! What religion,religion was created by people there is only one God .
Does Florida’s ignorance really surprise anyone? It is where old people go to die! How much intelligence have you really seen displayed by old people? How much ignorance have Floridians recently displayed?