The U.S. Copyright Office Has Ruled That Photos Taken By Animals Cannot Be Copyrighted

There’s is now a definite ruling on the copyright status of the monkey selfie you see pictured above. In a copyright dispute that stretches all the way back to 2011, Wikimedia has been proven correct in their belief that the photo isn’t bound by copyright law because it was taken by the monkey and monkeys have no copyright claim.
The U.S. Copyright office settled the debate between British photographer David Slater and Wikimedia by updating their rules to reflect any photos taken by animals in addition to a few other interesting things. From Mashable:
“The Office will not register works produced by nature, animals or plants,” the federal office, which operates under the Library of Congress, wrote in a recent update to its regulations. “Likewise, the office cannot register a work purportedly created by divine or supernatural beings, although the office may register a work where the application or the deposit copy(ies) state that the work was inspired by a divine spirit.”
You can read the whole thing in PDF form here, but the money is in that quote. All those dog paintings and pieces of toast with Jesus on them are copyright free. It is a joyous decision that wasn’t a waste of time at all.
Still that only covers the United States. Slater’s equipment was still used to take the photo during his trip to Indonesia back in 2011 and other countries might see it differently. Until then though, The black macaque from the photo stole the equipment and got away with it. It’s no wonder it is smiling.
Can we get a ruling that people who have that damn monkey as their profile picture on facebook no longer have any rights either?
Is the copyright office in the business of marginalizing copyright law? I just don’t understand how anyone would think that wording was a good idea, or that it makes any particular sense in a case in which a photo was taken with a photographer’s equipment, uploaded and presumably edited by that photographer, and then taken from the location in which it was uploaded.
“All those dog paintings and pieces of toast with Jesus on them are copyright free.” Unless it’s a canine self-portrait, the artist of the dog painting still owns the copyright and can register the work. As for the Jesus toast, if He caused His image to be burned into the bread, then you are correct — no copyright. I’m sure the religious zealots will be up in arms over the Copyright office denying copyright protection to God, but there it is.
Well when I say dog paintings, I meant paintings by a dog. Or a cat.