Things Are Taking A Sinister Turn In The Case Of The Missing Boy Found In His Father’s Basement

Most stories that begin with the words, “Nancy Grace,” usually don’t involve the brightest of subjects. When Charlie Bothuell was on Grace’s show the other day and learned that his son had been found alive while on the air, you knew there was a good chance things could go dark quick. And dark they went. From NBC News:
The boy told medical examiners that a circular scar they found was the result of being struck with the pipe. He also told investigators that the stepmother locked him in the basement, “barricaded behind boxes and totes,” and told him not to come out “no matter what he hears,” according to the state’s petition. His grandmother told the FBI that the last time she saw him, “he was very skinny, and almost looked like a cancer patient,” and had marks all over his arms and chest.
So it turns out those sketchy details involving a PVC pipe and Bothuell not being allowed to see his son might be a bit more firm now. That isn’t stopping him from denying the allegations of abuse, with his lawyer, Mark Magidson, citing a strict exercise routine to help his son lose weight:
NBC station WDIV reported the child may have feared punishment for stopping in the middle of a strict exercise routine imposed by his dad, which involved doing 4,000 strides on an elliptical machine without taking a break.
Bothuell’s attorney said the workouts began because the boy was overweight when he came to live with his father.
Magidson said Charlie was not struck by his parents, and the bruises on his body are due to “just a boy being a boy.” He also said the boy had a history of disruptive behavior and discipline issues both at home and at school. (via)
It’s certainly an odd turn of events. Not to mention that the step-mother was in court for unrelated charges Saturday, adding more drama to the pile.
Is it bad that I’m actually hoping it is just a big misunderstanding at this point? I think that would at least help remove some of the weight off of the soul of this story. It doesn’t help when you read a lawyer saying “certain things are expected of him,” and can’t help but feel that there is something sinister bubbling below the surface.
4,000 strides on the elliptical, depending on how fast you go, is anywhere from 20-45 minutes, and MAYBE 275 calories burned, depending on tilt. It’s not going to help you lose weight unless you are also on a strict diet.
Which is to say, the weight loss angle is bullshit.
Maybe for hunks like us, but putting an 11 year old on one for 45 minutes?
Hunks like us can do at least 5000 in 30. An eleven year old can do 4k in 45 easy. That’s one half of soccer without the actual wear and tear on the body.
I took his age into account in my estimations
Ok, so this kid was abused, but we want to blame Nancy Grace (in the lede), then only mention her once in the story, when she’s not even in the same league as these monsters.
Get fucked.
Oh yeah, I basically said she did the beating right? She bought the pipe, locked the basement door and is orchestrating it all behind the scenes.
I actually misspoke. They blamed Nancy Grace on Facebook.
Guilty there too. But those people are morons and I do it on purpose.
Uproxx did it on Facebook.
This is he Internet, I can blame whoever I want whenever I want. GOT THAT OBAMA?
Dont get me wrong. Shes a bucket of a pigs period blood. But this situation is even a little too fucked up for me to make jokes at.
I definitely blame her for Apartheid.
Um….the dad doesn’t look particularly athletic.
TIP TOP SHAPE, PAL! Better watch it…
That’s what I was thinking too.
This whole story is fucked. I just hope that kid is placed somewhere safe.
Somewhere a Lifetime programming exec is begging for this to stop, they can’t possibly come again so soon.
“I think that would at least help remove some of the weight” I see what you did there.
This story is so fucking weird. Didn’t the dad say that the police and FBI went into the basement, with dogs, and did not find the kid? Also, when she told him they found his kid in his basement, he didn’t just get right up and say I need to leave and see my son, or can I use your phone to contact local authorities and confirm what you just said…?