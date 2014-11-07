This New York City Pastor Thinks That Starbucks Is Dumping Sodomite Semen Into Their Coffee

Devout religious folks attacking homosexuals is old news these days. All faiths, from Muslims to Christians, have had well known voices go on rants and spout nonsense about sodomites and the sins involved in the whole lifestyle. It’s when they take it to that next level that it becomes an interesting story to talk about, preferably when that next level doesn’t involve violence.

Pastor James David Manning at the All The Land Anointed Holy Worldwide Missionary Church in Harlem took the crazy ball and ran with it here recently. He first made headlines when he said that Starbucks was a prime breeding ground for Ebola in New York, this after Dr. Craig Spencer contracted the disease and was found to enjoy the coffee shop. Now he’s taking to the next level following the appearance of some protestors outside of his church. From The Daily Dot:

“They had a big bucket of Starbucks coffee. They said that this church is a hate church, and that I’m a hate preacher…Starbucks is a place where these types frequent and a lot of body fluids are exchanged there. But the thing that I was not aware of is that there has been information that has been released… what Starbucks was doing, is they were taking specimens of male semen, and they were putting it in the blends of their lattes. Now, this is the absolute truth.” Manning added that Starbucks was discriminating in the male “specimens” it adds to its blends. He speculated that they likely didn’t use garden-variety semen to spice up their blends, but rather, the semen of “sodomites.” Said Manning, “Semen flavours up the coffee, and makes you thinks you’re having a good time.”

Now we do live in a world where people cook with semen and do several weird things with their bodily fluids. I went to school with a couple that bought all of the fishnets in town and kept their blood in vials around their necks. It happens.

That said, I’m pretty sure that semen and bodily fluids don’t have some sort of magical quality. I’m also pretty sure Starbucks isn’t dumping the stuff in their coffee. Random folks might very well be adding it to their coffee, but that’s their business. I just don’t think they’re getting euphoric on some semen high and going on a gay rampage around town. I do wonder if anyone has told Starbucks about this? They should.

(Via ATLAHWorldWide / Daily Dot )