Getty Image

Broadcaster Tom Brokaw is the now the subject of sexual misconduct allegations following a new report published by The Washington Post.

Two women in the Post’s report say Brokaw made unwelcome sexual advances towards them in the 1990s. Former NBC correspondent Linda Fester told the Post that Brokaw had twice made these advances, while another woman (who requested to keep her anonymity) stated Brokaw had acted inappropriately towards her as well. The allegations are made in a piece investigating the state of the in-house sexual harassment issues at NBC News.

Brokaw confirmed that he met with Vester, but strongly denied the allegations made in the report.

“I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC,” said Brokaw courtesy of a statement issued by NBC. “The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other.”

Brokaw’s career with NBC News dates back to 1966 with the newscaster taking on a reduced yet high profile role at the network following his exit from the NBC Nightly News anchor chair in 2004.

(Via Washington Post)