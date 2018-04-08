Life coach and motivational speaker Tony Robbins is facing some hefty criticism by supporters of the #MeToo movement after a video of his comments about it went viral. The clip, filmed and uploaded back in March, features an audience member at a seminar in California named Nanine McCool telling Robbins that he “misunderstands” the #MeToo movement by claiming it is about “victimhood” and its use to gain significance in life. Robbins repeatedly interrupts McCool in the nearly 11-minute clip, sharing a view that the founder of #MeToo has deemed misogyny:

“If you use the #MeToo movement to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else… all you’ve done is basically use a drug called significance to make yourself feel good,” Robbins told the audience.

Robbins told the audience he wasn’t “knocking the #MeToo movement,” but was “knocking victimhood.” He addressed the crowd, asking them to consider the impact of it while saying “anger is not empowerment.”

“Who should throw the stone? You shouldn’t throw that stone if you live in a f—ing glass house,” Robbins said. “Is there any one of us that hasn’t done something that we prefer we’d not or that we’re embarrassed by or that was hurtful even if we didn’t intend it to?”