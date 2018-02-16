Getty Image

On Friday morning, the New Yorker broke a detailed account of an alleged affair between Donald Trump and 1998 Playboy “Playmate of the Year” Karen McDougal, which began in 2006 and lasted nine months — when Trump had been married to Melania for not even two years and the couple’s son Barron was just a few months old. The story was reported by Ronan Farrow, who previously blew up the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

As in the case of adult film star Stormy Daniels, McDougal signed away the rights to her story — in her case, to American Media, Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer — to the tune of $150,000. The National Enquirer never ran the story however, in an industry practice called “catch and kill,” in which tabloids will pay a large sum of money for a story only to kill it. This is also a frequent tactic of A.M.I. C.E.O. and chairman David Pecker, who considers Trump to be a “personal friend” and never runs a story without his approval.

Before signing away her rights however, McDougal penned an eight-page, detailed handwritten account of the affair which was provided to the New Yorker by her friend John Crawford.

The damning parts of McDougal’s account is how strikingly similar her story is to that of Daniels, who is said to have carried out an affair with Trump around the same time. In fact, Trump even allegedly flew McDougal out to the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, where he ended up meeting Daniels. McDougal claimed that she had sex with Trump during that event, and as with Daniels, he did not wear a condom in that encounter or ever, for that matter.

Likewise, as with Daniels, McDougal recounted that Trump was careful never to leave a paper trail, having his then-bodyguard Keith Schiller (now director of Oval Office Operations and deputy assistant to the president) escort her to their dates, typically at a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Daniels told In Touch Weekly in 2011 that she had also been summoned to meet with Trump.