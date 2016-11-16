Crews Are Wasting No Time In Yanking The ‘Trump’ Name From Multiple NYC Apartment Buildings

11.16.16 2 Comments

This CNBC video is at once sad and comical to watch as crewmen tug away at the “Trump Place” lettering on a luxury building in Manhattan. This is only one of three buildings yanking the label after complaints from residents, and the buildings will soon be renamed after their street address to provide a more neutral, non-political aura. The controversy surrounding the buildings’ rebranding began about a month ago, as reported by ABC News. Residents of the Trump Place apartment complex, which is located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, didn’t seem too enthused about living underneath a label that had grown so controversial.

The situation soon escalated with residents petitioning their landlord, Equity Residential, to alter their property’s name, with approximately 600 people signing the “dump the Trump name” petition. A core reason the residents wanted a name change was due to Trump’s inflammatory comments over the past year. The petition stated, “Trump’s appalling treatment of women, his history of racism, his attacks on immigrants, his mockery of the disabled, his tax avoidance, his outright lying — all are antithetical to the values we and our families believe in.”

The petition paid off, and Marty McKenna, a spokesperson for Equity Residential seemed to be fine with the change, saying “We are assuming a more neutral building identity that will appeal to all current and future residents.” It appears to be a fine compromise and it’s better than people giving the building the finger.

Jezebel has photos of the other buildings receiving similar treatment today.

(Via ABC News & CNBC)

