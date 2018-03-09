Donald Trump Has Accepted An Invitation From Kim Jong Un To Meet ‘By May’

#Donald Trump
Trending Writer
03.08.18 33 Comments

Getty Image

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has extended an invitation to Donald Trump for talks. That invitation has been accepted and signals the next chapter in the complicated relationship between the United States and North Korea.

As teased by Trump earlier in the day, South Korea’s national security advisor Chung Eui-yong appeared outside the White House to announce the planned meeting. The Washington Post reports that Chung indicated Kim will not be engaging in nuclear and missile testing in the period ahead of this interaction.

“[Kim Jong Un] expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” said Chung. “President Trump said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May.”

The planned meeting comes as the Trump presidency has been liberal with taunts and threats of nuclear action against North Korea with the two leaders frequently engaging in strongman rhetoric while clashing foreign relations swords.

“I explained to President Trump that his leadership and his maximum pressure policy, together with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture,” offered Chung.

The White House released a statement shortly after the announcement confirming the talks.

He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain.”

Naturally, a tweet quickly emerged from Trump as well.

“Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean representatives, not just a freeze,” he tweeted. “Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”

Even if discussions of sanctions and nuclear weapons fall through, Trump and Kim always have the opportunity to fall back on comparing notes on military parades.

(Via Washington Post & CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpkim jong unNORTH KOREANuclear Weapons

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP