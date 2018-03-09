North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has extended an invitation to Donald Trump for talks. That invitation has been accepted and signals the next chapter in the complicated relationship between the United States and North Korea.
As teased by Trump earlier in the day, South Korea’s national security advisor Chung Eui-yong appeared outside the White House to announce the planned meeting. The Washington Post reports that Chung indicated Kim will not be engaging in nuclear and missile testing in the period ahead of this interaction.
“[Kim Jong Un] expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” said Chung. “President Trump said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May.”
The planned meeting comes as the Trump presidency has been liberal with taunts and threats of nuclear action against North Korea with the two leaders frequently engaging in strongman rhetoric while clashing foreign relations swords.
“I explained to President Trump that his leadership and his maximum pressure policy, together with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture,” offered Chung.
The White House released a statement shortly after the announcement confirming the talks.
He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain.”
Naturally, a tweet quickly emerged from Trump as well.
“Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean representatives, not just a freeze,” he tweeted. “Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”
Even if discussions of sanctions and nuclear weapons fall through, Trump and Kim always have the opportunity to fall back on comparing notes on military parades.
(Via Washington Post & CNN)
Either this goes really well, or really bad.
This is what diplomacy is now. Two nuts get together to spew bullshit.
Will Drumpf show up? Will he whip his dick out? Talk about chocolate cake? Give secrets away, like he did with the Russians in the oval office? Try to sell him nukes? It’s a crap shoot.
the funny thing is you sound just like Cletus who was just convinced Obama was in the Muslim Brotherhood.
That is funny. Oh, my side’s.
You sound like you are totally unaware of who the US president is right now. President Pussy Grabber actually did talk about chocolate cake during a meeting with the Japanese prime minister at his golf resort, while also allowing him to listen in on private information.
President Pussy Grabber also actually did bring a Russian spy wrangler into the Oval office and spill secrets about Isreali spies.
So if Obummer was actually in the Muslim Brotherhood, you got me. If not you are full of shit.
Dicks will be whipped out, believe me. It will be a tremendous circle jerk, the likes of which the world has never seen
If the guttless wonder caves in like he did with Mexico anything could happen.
But he does have a hard on for dictators. So it’s just a matter of who is on top. I bet the pussy grabber is a power bottom.
@Bitterpeace They both have tons of cushion for the pushin so I think they will have no problem reciprocating. The real argument will be who gets to come first
History will never forget the day the proverbial dick measuring contest probably turns into an actual dick measuring contest.
Who would have thought making China cut loaned labor, trade and fuel would have worked?
Because you know that’s the reason, right? Get that info from your high-up sources in the State Department, did you? North Korea does this every decade or so, they extend an olive branch and discuss de-nuclearization. They did it with Clinton in 1994 with the Agreed Framework. They did it in 2007 with Bush with the Six-Party Talks. Every time, it eventually breaks down and collapses. I’m not optimistic that Trump, being the level-headed genius that he is, will succeed where Bush and Clinton failed.
What this will do though is give legitimacy to Kim Jong-Un. Regardless of what happens, he just got the President of the United States to come visit HIM. There will probably even be a photo of a smiling Trump shaking Kim’s hand. So there’s that. I would point out that if Obama ever visited North Korea and did a photo op with Kim Jong Un, the collective heads of everyone on the Right would have exploded with rage.
THE RUSSIANS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wokness!
You sound like a comrade.
Great time to revisit the “nuclear triad” debate answer
Trump, winning. Libs, whining…….never met with Barry that’s for sure. Since Obama got Nobel prize for essentially doing nothing, talks with Kim should get the award renamed to Nobel Trump Prize
Your trolling is getting more and more messy and confusing. Try harder, plz.
Now you’re just plagiarizing Sarah Palin’s newsletters. That’s low, man.
TODAY’S JOB REPORT
>>The U.S. labor market got even hotter in February.
>>The American economy added 313,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.
>>This far outpaced expectations, economists had predicted 200,000 additions
DAMN YOU TRUMP! YOU SUCCEEDED YET AGAIN! How are we Tolerant Liberals supposed to declare everything you do is wrong when you keep doing great? I know, let’s just do what we usually do and give O’Dingle credit for everything good but still blame Trump for everything bad. That’ll fool the rubes.
@Art Salmons That’s good to hear because Trump is on a fast track to fuck me out of a job. At least I know I’ll get something paying half as much and people will use me as a positive example
Libtard, cuck, triggered (rinse, repeat).
…so this ends with one or both of them assassinated, right?
🤞🤞
The orange wedding
Yeah, my first thought was “Kim just wants Trump in a less secure location.”
Trump is an idiot, once again. He is playing right into Kim’s hands and completing his plan without even knowing it. Kim Jong Un has always sought legitimacy and now that NK has nukes combined with this meeting of the leader of the free world (shudder) as equals Trump is completing Kim’s plan for him. Nothing even has to come from this meeting. Just the fact that it happened will present Kim Jong Un as a legitimate world leader and provide the legitimacy he desires.
As opposed to the last 20 years of not meeting with him and continuing to let him threaten everyone with his nukes and starve his own people to death. HIGH FIVE FOR THE STATUS QUO!
First off, Kim hasn’t been in power for 20 years. Secondly, I don’t think “status quo” means what you think it means.
@Art Salmons Here you go, dumbass:
[abcnews.go.com]
I believe the ultimate plan for Kim is to poison all the local McDonald’s a few hours ahead of their set meeting. It’s almost a fool proof plan….. unless Trump wants KFC.
I’m also hoping that everyone who disagrees with my politically is murdered. Because of how tolerant and superior I am.
@Art Salmons so my obvious fat joke is a murder wish?
Jesus H you must be a fucking riot at parties. Are your parents also a couple of grumpy cunts? Just wondering if it’s a family trait….
You will tolerate his intolerance, poonTASTIC!
