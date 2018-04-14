Getty Image

President Trump’s airstrikes to attack Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad escalated already strained tensions between the United States and Russia, which was already growing weary of so-called Twitter diplomacy. The combined strike with the United Kingdom and France was met with a statement from Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, who warned that the “bombardment would not go unanswered” in a statement following the attacks on Friday evening.

The worst apprehensions have come true. Our warnings have been left unheard. A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London, and Paris. Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible. The U.S., the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons, has no moral right to blame other countries.

In light of the chilling threat from Russia, Trump naturally took to — what else — Twitter, to gloat about the attack. During some well-earned executive time on Saturday morning, Trump tweeted about the “perfectly executed strike,” thanking our allies and adding a congratulatory “mission accomplished!” when it’s clear that this conflict is in no way over.

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

So proud of our great Military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our Country has ever had. There won’t be anything, or anyone, even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

Trump’s declaration is already being compared to that of former President George W. Bush, who called an end to combat operations with Iraq in 2003 with a jaunty banner, only to see the war continue for the better part of another decade with countless U.S. casualties.