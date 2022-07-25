Last week, internet darlings Coast Contra joined People’s Party with Talib Kweli — starring Kweli and co-host Jasmin Leigh — to talk about their unique lane as one of the coldest quartets in modern hip-hop. The episode was a natural fit for a show that often zeros in on rap’s mid-90s golden age, as Coast Contra specializes in rhymes that balance that era’s party-rocking energy with clever wordplay and intelligent resistance to ignorance.

Kweli’s interview with the crew covers everything from their initial inspiration and creative approaches in the studio to growing as men beyond the music. The vibes and knowledge exchanges are top tier from front to back.

Near the end of the episode, Kweli invited Ras and Taj Austin, RioLoz, and Eric Jamal to drop some bars — which Kweli found so inspiring that he dropped some unreleased flows of his own. It’s a pure hip-hop moment that bridges generations. Next time someone tells you OGs and new heads don’t vibe well, show them this episode.

Watch the full People’s Party with Talib Kweli episode with Coast Contra below.