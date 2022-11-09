Comedian Ron Funches Speaks On The Tremendous Loss Of Jak Knight

This week People’s Party with Talib Kweli has special guest Ron Funches on deck. Funches is comedian, writer, and voice actor who we’ve all seen (or heard) in shows and movies like Portlandia, Bojack Horseman, Adventure Time, Harley Quinn, Drunk History, and many more. Giggle Fit is his latest comedy special and he, Kweli, and co-host Jasmin Leigh have amazing discussions about his career-long journey toward that project.

The trio also discusses the tragic loss of Jak Knight, who passed away recently by suicide. In a somber moment, Funches reflected on the loss the LA comedy community suffered and reflected on how many comedians and people, in general, are suffering in silence.

“When I was 28 I was on the road in Oregon struggling,” he notes, comparing himself to Knight. “This guy had TV credits and writing skills. To see him not be able to enjoy his 30s and 40s feels like such a big loss to me. A good evolution in the voice of Black comedy…I would have never guessed that he was struggling.”

Co-host and comedian Jasmin Leigh was also close to him and noted:

“Mental health is just such a problem in comedy. Your life is in shambles but yet your job is to get on stage and make people laugh. Those other people don’t know to take the time to realize that you are not laughing at yourself. There are so many people hurting right now.”

For more real wisdom from one of the fastest rising comedic minds, peep Ron Funches on People’s Party with Talib Kweli and co-cost Jasmin Leigh on YouTube and listen on Luminary.