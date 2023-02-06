The 2023 Grammys were last night (February 5), and watching the broadcast, the event appeared to go off without incident. However, during the “In Memoriam” segment, some fans couldn’t help but notice a few notable musicians were not mentioned during the show.

Some, for instance, wondered why Aaron Carter, who died last November, wasn’t included in the tribute.

since @RecordingAcad didn’t, i will: in memoriam of aaron carter – you deserved more. more recognition, love & time. thank you for the music that got me through my childhood, shaped me as a person & why i wanted to work in music. i forever love you. #aaroncarter #GRAMMYs 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/JOt45YujMG — calentine’s day 💌🌹🍫 (@caliiinoel) February 6, 2023

Others noted that late rockers like Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse and Mimi Parker of Low didn’t make the cut either.

Hey #GRAMMYs you forgot about a few huge losses this past year. Jeremiah Green – a founding member of #modestmouse & Mimi Parker of @lowtheband …..over 30 yrs of beautiful music ! Gheesh — Chris Perlman (@Chris_Perlman) February 6, 2023

Some also noticed that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins wasn’t mentioned, but since he died shortly before last year’s show, he was honored then.

Hours before the program started, the Recording Academy actually published an In Memoriam post on its website. In the introduction, they explain, “The following is a list of artists and industry professionals the music community lost from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 6, 2022. The 2022 Grammys telecast on CBS featured an In Memoriam segment highlighting some of these individuals via a video tribute, and all of these individuals who died prior to its print date are included in the official 2023 Grammys program book.”

Many of the artists missing from the broadcast are included on this list, but not Green, who died on December 31, 2022, outside of the apparent eligibility window for the list. That also explains the absence of Gangsta Boo, whose death was on January 1, 2023.