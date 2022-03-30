The Grammy Awards are this weekend (on April 3) and it turns out that now, in the days leading up to the show, the Recording Academy and CBS are working on some sort of tribute to honor recently deceased Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Jack Sussman — CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music, and live events — told Variety that producers are currently deciding how Hawkins will be honored on the broadcast. He noted, “We will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

Hawkins has been a regular presence at the Grammys over the years thanks to his work with Foo Fighters. The band’s first Grammy nomination came in 1996, as the self-titled debut album was up for Best Alternative Music Performance. That was before Hawkins was in the band, but the group’s first nominations with Hawkins on board came in 2001, when they had three nominations and two wins, including There Is Nothing Left To Lose getting Best Rock Album.

This year, “Making A Fire” is up for Best Rock Performance, “Waiting On A War” is up for Best Rock song, and Medicine At Midnight is up for Best Rock Album. The band was also set to perform at this year’s ceremony, although it seems that may no longer be happening as the group just canceled all their upcoming performances.

Find the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.