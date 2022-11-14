Aaron Carter tragically died at his California home on November 5. He was 34 years old. There was an outpouring of tributes for the former child pop star and younger brother of Nick Carter, including from Backstreet Boys and Hilary Duff. Word of an incomplete memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life, surfaced just five days after Carter’s sudden passing, sticking out amid the public mourning.

“Aaron was an open book during the writing process,” author Andy Symonds said in a statement, per Billboard. “It’s a tragic irony that this autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

Despite its incompletion, Symonds planned to publish the memoir on November 15. That news was met immediately by backlash, which seems to have changed Symonds’ mind. According to Entertainment Tonight, the book will remain shelved.

“Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time,” said Scott Atherton, attorney and founder of Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC, representing Ballast Books and Symonds. “Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him.”

Atherton added, “Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter’s early years. […] The more important story is about Mr. Carter’s life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing.”

Last week, Duff provided a statement to ET condemning the planned publishing of the book: “[It’s] really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work. […] To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless money grab.”

Taylor Helgeson of Big Umbrella Management also spoke out against the posthumous memoir, and fans expressed they would not support any rushed posthumous work.

Carter’s official cause of death is still unknown after a performed autopsy, and toxicology results are pending. The Los Angeles Times reported that “investigators found evidence of medications and compressed air” in Carter’s bedroom and bathroom. He was found dead in his bathtub. It was reported over the weekend that he died without a will.