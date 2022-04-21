While Adele‘s Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, has been in limbo for the past few months, fans may soon get a behind-the-scenes look at how the show is coming together. According to The Telegraph, the “Easy On Me” singer has teamed up with Kim Gavin, the artistic director behind every Take That tour for the past 30 years, to redesign the show.

Adele had been working with Es Devlin on the Vegas residency, who had previously handled the design for her 121-date 25 tour, as well as tours for Beyonce and U2. Reports suggested that after the Vegas residency’s January cancellation, Adele had fallen out with Devlin. All the while, Adele has been working with a documentary crew to capture the residency show and the moments leading up to it. According to The Telegraph‘s source, “Footage of the Es blow-up and the total implode of the production exists.” However, it is unconfirmed as to whether or not this footage will appear in the reported documentary.

The 24-date show was originally set to launch in January, however, it was canceled, ostensibly due to rising COVID-19 rates. However, Adele cited “lots of delays” in receiving materials and “limited manpower” as reasons for the delay. Earlier this year, Adele went on The Graham Norton Show and said, “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It just would have been a really half-assed show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me, up on stage being like, ‘She doesn’t want to be doing this.’ And, I’ve never done anything like that in my life.”

Adele reportedly plans to relaunch Weekends With Adele this summer.