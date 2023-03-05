Everyone loves Adele (well, except Chaka Khan), especially on the internet, thanks in part to her award-winning discography but also due to the plethora of memes she has unintentionally given birth to over the past few years. The love for the singer has only heightened over the last few months as her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency has brought out fans from all over the world.

The “Easy On Me” singer has made it clear that she expected all black-tie vibes during each performance but attendees have taken it a step further. Apparently, Adele’s residency has become an unofficial go-to wedding-stop ticketed event. Not only has the singer aided in a few romantic proposals at past shows, but just recently a newlywed couple attending the show looking for the singer to sign the bride’s wedding gown.

As the recording artist was being escorted out of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through the concert hall, she waved to fans until she was stopped in her tracks by a couple overly dressed for the occasion. Fresh off of their wedding ceremony, the bride and groom headed straight to the show, still dressed in their respective formal suit and wedding gown. As the singer stopped to ask if they had just gotten married, the bride asked for the singer to sign her gown. The groom quickly pulled out a pen, and Adele couldn’t resist.

Adele signs wedding dress of couple who attended her concert right after getting married. pic.twitter.com/2TG9A4R4nA — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 5, 2023

Users on Twitter rushed to share their congratulatory messages to the couple, applauding Adele for the kind gesture.

While others wasted no time, trimming the video for what we’re sure will be Adele’s next trending meme.

Weekends with Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, will conclude on March 25, 2023.