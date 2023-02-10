Lizzo is still on cloud nine over her Grammy win. Last Sunday (February 5), the hitmaker took home the Grammy Award for Record Of The Year for her hit single, “About Damn Time.”

Today (February 10), she appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss the events that went down when the cameras weren’t rolling. As one can expect, waiting to hear if you won an award can be anxiety-inducing. Luckily, Lizzo had just the fix to calm her nerves.

During Lizzo’s appearance on the show, Norton pointed out a jewelry-studded flask at Lizzo’s table in a picture taken at the awards ceremony.

“I had two flasks for me, and one for Adele,” she revealed. “It was lit.”

Norton then asked, “Why did you have to bring a hit flask?”

Lizzo replied, saying, “Because there’s not, like, a bar. I’m like, ‘Come on, y’all, we need more alcohol.’ It’s Grammys night, we’re all stressed.”

Shania Twain, who also appeared on Norton alongside Lizzo, and was seated at the same table as Lizzo during the Grammys, complimented Lizzo’s “shiny” and “bedazzled” flask.

You can check out the clip above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.