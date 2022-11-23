If Adele was “incredibly nervous” about her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency, she certainly hasn’t showed it on stage. Her 32-date residency began last weekend at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace and by all accounts, Adele has been magnificent. The stage production has been incredibly extra — in the best way possible. There’s been no shortage of pyrotechnics and fire even collides with water in her triumphant performance of “Set Fire To The Rain.”

But it’s an unbelievable vanishing act that Adele performs at the end of the set that really has people talking. As she closes her show with “Love Is A Game,” the final track off of her her 30 album, pink confetti showers down onto her from the ceiling above the stage. After what feels like hundreds of pounds of confetti are done falling, you catch a glimpse of the stage as the music comes to an end and Adele is just… gone.

It’s quite the illusion and it looks even more dizzying when you watch it in slow motion.

Closer look at the vanishing act Adele does at her Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/8bFhZBy5Gx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2022

What a star. This is the kind of glitz, glamour, and magic that people want to see from someone of Adele’s stature when they go see her perform in Las Vegas. She’s even added a New Year’s Eve performance and says she expects “all-out black tie vibes” for the occasion.