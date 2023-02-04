Adele is excited for Super Bowl LVII, but only for one reason and one reason only: Rihanna. Wow, she’s just like us.

While performing a set during her Weekends With Adele concert series in Vegas, which is a part of her residency, the UK singer talked with fans about the upcoming annual sporting event. The “Easy On Me” singer jokingly reveals that while she is thrilled about attending the event, she only cares to see Rihanna’s halftime performance.

“I’m going just for Rihanna,” she told the crowd. “I don’t give a freaking flying f*ck.”

Joining Rihanna is Country star Chris Stapleton, who will be opening the show with a rendition of the National Anthem. Following that, Emmy award-winning Abbot Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will belt out the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice.” Iconic producer, singer, and songwriter Babyface is also expected to appear and perform “America the Beautiful” at the ceremony.

In true Rihanna fashion, ahead of her highly-anticipated halftime performance released a teaser trailer, only amping up excitement.

One of the biggest nights in television of the year, Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona this year, will premiere on February 12.