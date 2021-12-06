When Barcelona’s annual Primavera Sound festival announced they had set their sights on LA for a new iteration of the event in 2019, US fans were over the moon. But seeing as a global pandemic was on the horizon months after the original announcement, Primavera Sound LA never happened — but that will change next year. Primavera Sound LA is set to make its US debut next September with musicians like Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, and many more.

Taking place over the weekend of September 16-18 at the LA State Historic State Park, Primavera Sound LA is inviting some of today’s top pop and indie stars to take their stage. On Monday, the festival released the first 59 acts that are booked for 2022, which includes Arca, Chai, Cigarettes After Sex, Clairo, Darkside, Dry Cleaning, Faye Webster, Fontaines DC, James Blake, Kim Gordon, King Krule, Khruangbin, Low, Mitski, Paloma Mami, Pinkpantheress, Shygirl, Stereolab, Tierra Whack, Squid, Tim Hecker, and more.

Watch Primavera Sound LA’s announcement video and see the announced lineup above.

Pre-sale tickets for Primavera Sound LA start 12/10 at 10 am PDT starting at $399 for a 3-day pass. Remaining tickets will go on sale on 12/10 at 2 pm PDT. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.