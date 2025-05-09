Burgeoning Georgia-born and LA-based singer-songwriter Amelia Moore kicked off the next chapter of her career with her March single “F*ck Marry Kill,” and today, she returns for a second pass at making a well-known game sound sexy, tagging in Texas crooner Teezo Touchdown for an assist. Moore’s new single, “Spelling Bee,” is packed with raunchy come-ons, but rather than letting the lewd lyrics languish, she puts a playful twist on them and, you guessed it, spells them out instead. The song appears on Moore’s newly released EP, He’s Still Just Not That Into You!

“How would you use sex in a sentence?” she wonders in the second verse, answering with the randy chorus. “F-*-C-K me in the B-E-D of the GMC,” she demands. “So W-E-T when you B-E-G for my L-O-V-E.”

Teezo keeps the pattern going, joking, “You was like, ‘L-O-L,’ I was like ‘W-Y-D?’ / You said, ‘I’m at JFK,’ so I had to send a SUV.” Meanwhile, the video finds the duo in a junkyard, where Moore writes out the lyrics on the windshield of a future wreck.

Teezo’s become a bit of a go-to guy for artists looking to add some flair to their projects, whether that’s Doechii putting him in her “Denial Is A River” video, Latto throwing him on the tracklist for Sugar Honey Iced Tea, or Don Toliver inviting him on the Psycho Tour last year.

Watch Amelia Moore’s “Spelling Bee” video featuring Teezo Touchdown above.

He’s Still Just Not That Into You! is out now via Republic Records. Find more info here.