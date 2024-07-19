The music video for Stray Kids‘ “Chk Chk Boom,” a track from the group’s new mini-album ATE, begins with Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine giving a weather report. But he angrily walks away from the broadcast after being interrupted by newscaster Ryan Reynolds, who has issues with the studio’s bathroom. From there, we get to the song itself, but I must ask an important question: is “Chk Chk Boom” part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Ryan Reynolds is playing “Ryan Reynolds,” not Deadpool, but Jackman is in the Wolverine suit from Deadpool & Wolverine, and he has the grumpy demeanor of ol’ Logan. Which means he’s “actually” Wolverine, right? So I say yes, welcome to the MCU, Stray Kids, especially since one of their songs is on the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack (as is Zendaya).

You can watch the music video above, and stream ATE below.

“Chk Chk Boom” is one of eight songs on ATE, alongside “MOUNTAINS,” “JJAM,” “I Like It,” “Runners,” “twilight,” “Stray Kids,” and “Chk Chk Boom (Festival Ver).” The festival version will come in handy next month when Stray Kids headline Lollapalooza 2024 with Megan Thee Stallion, Future x Metro Boomin, and The Killers, among others. You can find more information here.