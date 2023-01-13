Amy Winehouse’s biopic Back To Black will begin filming this month. Since we reported that a new film about the singer’s life was in the works back in July 2022, the public has only been privy to little details. Those details were simply the names of the technical crew behind its creation, including director Sam Taylor-Johnson (50 Shades Of Gray and Nowhere Boy), writer Matt Greenhalgh, and producers Studiocanal, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, and Tracey Seaward.

However, now thanks to Variety, we can share that British actress Marisa Abela (Barbie and HBO’s series Industry) has been cast to play for Grammy-winning vocalist. While music superstar Adele has been highly vocal about Winehouse’s influence on her music, even attributing her massive success to the groundwork laid down by Winehouse in crossing over from London to the American music mark, the team behind the film decided that a non-musician lead would be best.

In the promotional image of Abela in the role, she embodies the late singer’s signature look, beehive hair, tattoos, and all.

First look at Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s BACK TO BLACK pic.twitter.com/OFRyVkXO4z — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 13, 2023

Variety also revealed that the biopic has the “full support” of Winehouse’s former label and The Amy Winehouse Estate. So, music clearance won’t be a problem as the film is set to center around her early career before her tragic death after years of addiction, similar to the 2015 documentary Amy. Focus Features and Monumental Pictures are also now listed as partners in the project.