‘Back To Black,’ The Much-Anticipated Amy Winehouse Biopic Starring Marisa Abela, Finally Has A US Premiere Date

Amy Winehouse‘s story is finally coming to the screen. The singer’s biopic, titled Back To Back, will arrive in theaters next May via Focus Features, Variety is reporting.

Back To Back, named after Winehouse’s breakthrough sophomore album, will reportedly offer fans a look at Winehouse’s rise to fame, along with the process of creating and releasing her Back To Black album. Winehouse will be played by Marisa Abela, from HBO’s Industry. Also starring in Back To Black are Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville.

“Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time,” read a statement accompanying the film’s announcement.

The film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed the Fifty Shades Of Grey film series, with a script by Matt Greenhalgh. The two previously collaborated on the movie Nowhere Boy, another biopic — this one with John Lennon as the subject, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

According to Variety, Back To Black was produced with the approval of the Amy Winehouse estate, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing.

Back To Black arrives in US theaters 5/10/2024 via Focus Features.